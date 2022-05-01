Green Corner: The meaning of Earth Day

Why is there an Earth Day, and when was it started?

Earth Day was created in 1970 to bring the issue of climate care to the awareness of the general public. It has evolved into a day of reminding us where we fall short on caring for our natural resources and for a clean environment, and also a day of learning about resources and ways we can be better stewards of our beautiful Earth — God's abundant and beautiful creation.

This year, Earth Day — which was celebrated on Friday, April 22 — calls on everyone to divest from unsustainable investments; support eco-conscious brands and products; and to use your own skills and voice to fight climate change. There are also several ways to celebrate at home or your backyard using the concepts of "reduce, reuse, recycle."

Our planet is warming, and these climate disruptions are impacting our weather, our water and our air quality. All of these realities are adversely impacting our food systems. Let us all take part in attempting to ameliorate these conditions by our own actions and by the decisions we make with our money and resources, by our life choices and by our voices being heard in the political arena.

We can make some significant change occur by our own actions. But corporations and politicians can make really significant change occur when we join together and let our voices be heard.

Kip Coerper is organist and choirmaster at St. James’ Episcopal Church in Skaneateles and music director of the MasterWorks Chorale of CNY. At St. James’ he also coordinates EarthWorks, St. James’ eco ministry. In that capacity he is offering some monthly reflections on how people can address climate change, save money, be more energy efficient, and simply care for our beautiful creation.

