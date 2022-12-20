Grief support group to begin meeting at Auburn church

A new session of GriefShare, a program that helps those who have lost a loved one, will begin from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Auburn Alliance Church, 630 N. Seward Ave., Auburn.

The program consists of a series of videos, discussions and a workbook to help participants analyze and work through their grief in meetings with others who understand their situation.

"It is normal to grieve after the loss of a loved one, but no two people experience or face grief in the same way," the church said in a news release. "Holidays are a particularly difficult time for those who are working through grief."

For more information, visit griefshare.org or call (315) 252-0313.