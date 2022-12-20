 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Citizen is partnering with Cayuga Community College who are sponsoring 875 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
COMMUNITY

Grief support group to begin meeting at Auburn church

  • 0
Grief
Deposit Photos

A new session of GriefShare, a program that helps those who have lost a loved one, will begin from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Auburn Alliance Church, 630 N. Seward Ave., Auburn.

The program consists of a series of videos, discussions and a workbook to help participants analyze and work through their grief in meetings with others who understand their situation.

"It is normal to grieve after the loss of a loved one, but no two people experience or face grief in the same way," the church said in a news release. "Holidays are a particularly difficult time for those who are working through grief."

For more information, visit griefshare.org or call (315) 252-0313.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Americans say watching holiday movies is a favorite festive tradition

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News