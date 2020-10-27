Growing family: ABC Cayuga's Play Space moving to new Auburn location

"We always had a dream this was going to work," O'Connell said. "But it wasn't until the community embraced it that it could."

The COVID-19 pandemic, however, has turned the move from a hope into a necessity.

The Play Space has been closed since the pandemic began in America in March. Although it could reopen in September under New York state's guidance, it doesn't have the space or ventilation to do so as safely as ABC Cayuga would prefer, Tehan said. She also believes most local families, 225 of which are members of the facility, wouldn't feel entirely safe coming back.

With the lease at Genesee Street expiring next year, ABC Cayuga took the opportunity to look for that permanent new home. The nonprofit had inquired about the North Street plaza before opening the Play Space, O'Connell said, but the owner, Plaza Group 200 LLC, wasn't interested in selling or renting it then. The board chair believes the pandemic, which has disrupted the real estate market, made the owner more motivated. According to Cayuga County property records, ABC Cayuga bought the property for $900,000, less than its current assessed value of $929,000.