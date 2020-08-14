Growing for Skan: New marketplace offers produce, native plants

"The common thread (of Growing for Skan) is that we're growing for the people here specifically," Wiles told The Citizen. "For the land, the insects, the water quality, the birds and the people."

Wiles and Menapace want to add more growers to the marketplace, and they can join for free this year. But the owners want to focus Growing for Skan's first season on figuring out how it works. It's mostly just them for now, but they could hire employees next year. They also want to grow membership from about 100 at the moment, Wiles said. With 10 acres, they can supply many more.

"Ultimately we want this to be a marketplace that supports all of the small, family-owned farms that are doing good things all around the watershed," Menapace said.

Though Growing for Skan is based on membership, that doesn't carry any costs of its own. Members simply receive a weekly newsletter informing them what's on sale, what's in supply and what's becoming ripe, Menapace said. But all transactions do take place online, Wiles added, and that has its plus sides during the COVID-19 pandemic.