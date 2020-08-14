Growing for Skan: New marketplace offers produce, native plants

A new online marketplace offers people in Skaneateles and the surrounding areas something healthy for them and something healthy for their environment.
Growing for Skan, located at growingforskan.com, sells both organic produce and native plants grown on a 10-acre farm in the area.
Both are available to order from the website, and pickup is offered from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at 4022 Mill Road, site of Skaneateles Brewery and Last Shot Distillery.
Owners Janice Wiles and Mary Menapace started Growing for Skan in spring 2019 to grow food for wholesale customers, they told The Citizen. But when those customers weren't buying this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners created the online marketplace, believing it would appeal to people who want fresh produce without going to a grocery store or farmers market.
The produce — beets, cauliflower, squash and more — is grown under the name Doce Lume Farm using organic practices that minimize soil disturbance.
The native plants — American bellflower, gooseberry, foxglove and more — are grown under the name Go Native! Perennials. The plants are grown almost entirely from seeds collected in the area, making them suited to the climate, Wiles said. And they have to be suited to the climate if they're going to serve their main purpose: strengthening the Skaneateles Lake watershed. Native plants can increase the water retention of soil, decreasing runoff that would carry pollutants into the lake. Their long root systems can also purify rain water, and they support wildlife as well.
"The common thread (of Growing for Skan) is that we're growing for the people here specifically," Wiles told The Citizen. "For the land, the insects, the water quality, the birds and the people."
Wiles and Menapace want to add more growers to the marketplace, and they can join for free this year. But the owners want to focus Growing for Skan's first season on figuring out how it works. It's mostly just them for now, but they could hire employees next year. They also want to grow membership from about 100 at the moment, Wiles said. With 10 acres, they can supply many more.
"Ultimately we want this to be a marketplace that supports all of the small, family-owned farms that are doing good things all around the watershed," Menapace said.
Though Growing for Skan is based on membership, that doesn't carry any costs of its own. Members simply receive a weekly newsletter informing them what's on sale, what's in supply and what's becoming ripe, Menapace said. But all transactions do take place online, Wiles added, and that has its plus sides during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Being online doesn't mean Growing for Skan is for everyone. All of its members are local — most from Skaneateles and some from Auburn and Syracuse, particularly for native plants. Wiles and Menapace also offer contract growing for restaurants that want a steady supply of a vegetable, for instance, or landscapers restoring stream banks in the watershed.
Whatever the order, Growing for Skan sells it for the sake of the area in its name — and all the living things it supports.
"We're really targeting 15, 20 miles of Skaneateles," Menapace said. "Our watershed is what we're targeting."
