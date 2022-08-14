Guest column: A firefighter tradition that began in Auburn

Next week, hundreds of volunteer firefighters from across New York state, including many from central New York, will be carrying on a tradition that began in Auburn a century and a half ago. They will travel to Tarrytown in Westchester County to convene the 150th Anniversary Convention of the Firefighters Association of the State of New York.

In August 1872, firefighters from six local fire companies met to discuss forming the first national firemen’s association. Their goal was to work for the interests of volunteers, not only in New York, but throughout the United States. Members of the Auburn Fire Department, a volunteer fire department until 1894, met and discussed this prospect. Eventually, they formed a committee and decided that the first annual convention of the Firemen’s National Association would be held in Auburn on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 1 and 2, 1872. Further, each fire company in every fire department in the U.S. would be invited to send delegates.

Interest and enthusiasm in the convention grew, with 11 states sending letters pledging delegates. In October of 1872, volunteer firefighters from across the state gathered at the Academy of Music on North Street for the inaugural convention. Unfortunately, in the end, Paterson, New Jersey, and Des Moines, Iowa, were the only non-New York departments represented at the convention. On the first day of the convention, an executive committee was formed and Auburn’s own Thomas Towne was elected president. The committee also decided that with only two states outside of New York represented, the association shall be known as the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York.

This inaugural convention laid the groundwork for the future of FASNY, which has continued to look after the interests of New York’s volunteer first responders. In those early years, conventions were held in major cities around the state and by 1877, FASNY had grown twofold. In 1892, FASNY founded the Firemen’s Home as a haven for indigent firefighters, which has since become a fully licensed skilled nursing facility in Hudson. At the start of 2022, after 150 years, FASNY changed its name to the Firefighters Association of the State of New York, reflecting the fire service of the 21st century.

Issues facing current volunteers are in many ways the same as they were in the 1870s, with recruitment and retention efforts topping the list. FASNY has been a leader in developing programs and calling for changes in state laws and policies to encourage volunteering and to provide support for the state’s volunteer first responders. While the numbers of volunteers are down over the past 20 years, almost 85,000 dedicated men and women across the state still answer their neighbors’ calls for help. In fact, 90% of the fire departments in the state remain volunteer, providing an essential public safety service that saves New Yorkers more than $5 billion a year.

To aid local departments with recruitment, FASNY leadership organized RecruitNY in 2011. This annual statewide open house weekend continues to grow each year and attract new volunteers. In 2021, FASNY’s efforts also led to the empaneling of a Governor’s Recruitment and Retention Task Force in Albany.

The association remains rooted in its founding principles and traditions, while it continues to grow and evolve with the changing times. FASNY is celebrating this milestone anniversary with a very special 150th Anniversary Convention that includes training sessions, the presentation of awards for heroism and a memorial service honoring those we have lost, and concluding with a firefighter’s dress parade through the streets of historic Tarrytown. The annual convention continues to serve as FASNY’s signature event, bringing together firefighters from every corner of the state. And it all started right here in Auburn.

In the fall, the association will commemorate its 150th anniversary in one more very special way: by returning to the past and the place where it all began. In the early 2000s, the state historical marker in Auburn commemorating FASNY’s founding was removed and placed in the collection of the Cayuga Museum of History & Art. In March 2021, the city of Auburn resolved that it would work with FASNY to restore the marker in preparation for a special rededication celebration. One hundred and fifty years to the day, Oct. 1, 2022, FASNY’s current leaders will unveil the refurbished marker at its new home in downtown Auburn, right back where it all began.