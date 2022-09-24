Guest column: At the Cayuga Museum, a new curator to solve an old problem

Did you know that one of New York’s most driven inventors lived in Auburn? Theodore W. Case was an Auburnian for life and creator of the first commercially successful sound film system. His lab sits in the backyard of the Cayuga Museum of History & Art, nestled between the mansion and the Carriage House Theater. The Case Research Lab building has lived many vastly different lives. It was created as a greenhouse for tropical plants, then turned into a working laboratory ripe with invention. Later, under the direction of the museum’s founding director, Walter Long, it became a community art space to create and inspire. Finally, since 1994, it has been a museum dedicated to Case and his work.

Over the years of giving tours about the lab, a similar story has been told that focuses on Ted Case as the founder, leader and driving force behind the lab's inventions. That story is engaging and inspiring, but often excludes the history of Case’s hardworking employees, who were also some of his greatest friends. My job is to begin uncovering the lives of those people and interpreting their personal stories through the lens of the lab.

Who am I? My name is Haley Boothe, and I am the new curator of the Case Research Laboratory. For the next year I will be exploring the museum’s archival collection, researching individuals connected to Case, and writing a more inclusive tour of the lab. I am also interviewing living relatives of Case and individuals who knew him in the early to mid-20th century. Through this exploration we will be able to present a narrative that will leave our visitors feeling a personal connection to history. In the short time I’ve been curator, I have uncovered several names and facts that will expand the lab’s interpretation, one example being Case’s unique employment of women. The women who worked at the lab were not merely secretaries as you might imagine — in fact, some of them were trained as glassblowers. This was during a time when only about 20% of women were gainfully employed. It was the women and men Case employed, providing their skills and doing the manual labor, who carried the weight of the lab on their shoulders. These ordinary people, much like us today, were able to contribute to the world-changing invention of sound film.

It is my hope that when this project is completed you will be able to walk through the lab doors and see yourself somewhere in this story. You might be a young woman working in a field dominated by men, a scientist exploring the world around you, or maybe a parent teaching your children to follow their ambitions. All of these people and many more live in the story we will tell through our lab tours. Auburn is at the center of it all, a place beloved by Ted Case, home to a wealth of history. Please join us for a tour of the Case Research Lab before the season is over! We are open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, and tours are given on the hour. The Case Research Lab will close for the season on Oct. 1, and reopen in April 2023.