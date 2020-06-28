Guest column: Auburn chapter of nonprofit resumes bed deliveries

“The quarantine didn’t stop us completely. During the downtime, I applied for a grant with the Lowe's Family Foundation and the chapter was awarded $4,000 in Lowe's gift cards that we used to purchase the tools needed for building beds. Since the beds are built from scratch, we need lots of tools, like sanders, drills and saws. The donation helped immensely.”

The beds are built from wood, and all materials are new. Along with a twin-sized bed and mattress, the chapter provides brand-new bedding and a pillow.

“Twin bedding donations continued to pour in throughout the quarantine," Scharoun said. "Our volunteers are the best at finding the sales whether it’s online or in the store.”

Now that the state's PAUSE order has been lifted, the organization is able to resume bed deliveries. The Auburn chapter has a backlog of requests it is currently working through, but hope to be able to start accepting bed requests again in the future.

“You’re not just giving a kid a bed. You’re bringing hope to families who are going through a tough time. Our organization motto is 'No kid sleeps on the flour on our town!' And that’s what we’re hoping to do for our community," Scharoun said.

If you are interested in volunteering with bed builds and/or deliveries, you can contact the Auburn chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace at facebook.com/shpauburn, drew.scharoun@shpbeds.org or (315) 294-0674. Monetary and bed donations can be sent to SHP NY-Auburn, 144 Genesee St., Suite 102 No. 323, Auburn, NY 13021. Additionally, the chapter is also looking for a 2,000-plus-square-foot space locally to set up a permanent workshop where it can build and store beds.