Guest column: Auburn church service offers comfort when holidays are hard

This festive season of the year brings tidings of comfort and joy to many. For those who have experienced the loss of a loved one, however, the holiday season can be a time when the loss is most keenly felt. And for those who have experienced loss due to suicide and related substance abuse or mental health issues, a sudden loss can leave loved ones struggling with unanswered questions and feelings of isolation due to social stigmas about these sensitive topics. A special local church service this season may offer solace and support.

Donna Taylor Martin, pastor of Auburn United Methodist Church, has announced a unique Blue Christmas service that will be held Sunday, Dec. 4, at the church at 99 South St. in Auburn. This particular Blue Christmas service is designed especially for those who have experienced loss of a loved one to suicide or related substance abuse or mental health issues.

In western culture, a Blue Christmas service is traditionally a service of remembrance for anyone experiencing grief. Also called a "longest night" service, it is usually held on or about Dec. 21, the longest night of the calendar year. Pastor Donna explained her motivation for creating her special version of this service: "Years back when I was working with a couple who had lost a son to suicide, the couple told me they had gone to a Blue Christmas service seeking hope, but people turned away from them when they divulged that their son had taken his own life. Consequently, the couple left feeling they had not gotten what they were looking for out of the service."

She continued, "because of the stigma that continues to surround suicide, mental health issues and related substance addiction in our society, our church wishes to offer a place where people can be with others who truly understand what they are going through, a place to feel safe and supported to express or acknowledge their grief."

Pastor Donna went on to explain why she likes to hold the service earlier in December than the traditional Blue Christmas.

"When people have experienced a sudden loss or a loss they've never been able to talk about, the holidays may, unfortunately, make them realize the extent of their loss — perhaps the role of their loved one during the holiday season or at holiday gatherings. Sometimes people don't know how much they've lost. Having the service earlier in December gives people more time to begin to process these feelings in a safe, supportive setting. It helps them prepare.

"Grieving is not something you get over," she continued. "This service helps people to maybe begin to process their grief, or to continue to process their grief."

Pastor Donna introduced her unique version of Blue Christmas almost 10 years ago at Elm Park United Methodist Church in Oneonta: "We started out with about 20 people and grew over the years to more than 100 attending." She said that feedback about the service was always positive. "On one occasion, an older woman approached me after the service. She said that she had lost a brother to suicide 45 years earlier, but had never been allowed to talk about it. 'I needed this (service),' she said."

When asked what people could expect from the service, Pastor Donna replied, “scripture, liturgy, and song intended to support people in their journey with their grief.”

The service will begin at 2:30 p.m.

For questions about the service, please call the church office at (315) 253-6295.