Guest column: Auburn group invites Dr. Fauci to annual dinner

(Editor's note: The following is correspondence between the Cultural Italian American Organization, of Cayuga County, and the office of Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and advisor to the White House on the COVID-19 pandemic.)
May 4, 2020
Dear Dr. Fauci:
Thank you for the honor that you have given to the Italian communities throughout our great country. Your esteemed career demonstrates what our Nanni taught us to do: have faith, good principles, and show respect. As each day we continue the current unprecedented conditions, we have learned to help each other with more humility and compassion. Your personal dedication in the medical field has earned the respect of the American citizens for you, your family and all those in the medical field dedicating themselves to helping others.
At the age of 16, I emigrated from Foggia, Apulia region in Italy and reached America by ship in 1964; what a great sight to see Lady Liberty and the amazing New York City, mo/to bella. Since that arrival in America as a young teenager, I have been a barber (since the age of 11). I make my home in the Finger Lakes region of New York, in Auburn, the home of William H. Seward, Theodore Case, and Harriet Tubman. I proudly serve as the Chairman of C.I.A.O., the Cultural Italian American Organization, which is very active in our community helping and assisting those in need, preparing and hosting dinners for fundraising, which helps to support our charitable endeavors. C.I.A.O.'s main goal is to promote our Italian roots. Among our other projects, we host two dinners — one in March in honor of St. Joseph's Day, and the other in October commemorating Christopher Columbus. Most likely, these traditions are the same that you shared with your Italian immigrant grandparents and parents. We are very fortunate to have inherited the richness of our Italian culture, giving us many great achievers, of which you, Dr. Fauci, will be remembered.
On Saturday, May 2, 2020, C.I.A.O. proudly served 700 free pasta and meatball dinners in our community to those in need. The dinners were packaged and picked up at St. Francis Church in Auburn, built in 1907 by Italian immigrants. I personally would like to extend C.I.A.O.'s best wishes, orgoglio — pride, appreciation — and buona salute — good health — to you and your family. As our Italian culture directs us to do, I extend to you, Dr. Fauci, an invitation into our homes. If you are ever visiting or plan to visit Central New York, near Cornell University, please be our guest.
C.I.A.O. would be privileged and honored to offer a ringraziamento — thank you — for your humility, kindness and dedication. It would be a full Italian/es/a, a celebration mangia e musica, formaggio e vino, all homemade.
Che Dio. Vi Benedica! God bless you and your family.
Respectfully,
Paolo Saltarello, Co-Chair
C.I.A.O.
June 26, 2020
Dear Dr. Fauci:
The Cultural Italian American Organization (C.I.A.O.) of Auburn, New York, would like once again to extend their appreciation for your endless personal dedication in helping the country to defeat the grave pandemic that we are experiencing. Enclosed with this letter is the letter we previously sent on May 4, 2020, in hopes that it has reached you, along with the many other hundreds of letters that you must have received.
Each year, C.I.A.O. proudly holds a commemoration in tribute to the Genovese visionary and voyager, Cristofaro Colombo. The day of the celebration is on the Sunday before Columbus Day, at which time our organization honors a person in the community who has contributed with his or her personal dedication to the betterment of the community, whether civic or religious. Among prior honorees, C.I.A.O. was very proud to honor the Most Reverend Bishop Salvatore R. Matano, the first Italian American Bishop of the Diocese of Rochester.
The Cultural Italian American Organization would very much like to recognize you, Dottore Fauci, to be our Honoree for the 2020 Testimonial Dinner, scheduled for Sunday, October 11, 2020. We would hope that the pandemic would be under control by that time.
Sara un privilegio e onore per la nostra comunita di estendere gusto onore a lei, Dr. Fauci, per l'orgog/io che gli ltaliani hanno avuto, arrichendo la nostra cultura Italiano erediteta dai nostri nonni.
It will be a privilege and honor for our community to extend this tribute to you, Dr. Fauci, for the pride that the Italian communities have received by your great dedication and lifetime commitment to helping humanity. Grazie!
With great hope that with your busy schedule, time will allow C.I.A.O. and the entire community to share an evening as our guest on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Springside Inn in Auburn, New York.
As an aside, I enjoyed very much your interview that appeared in the Messagero di S. Antonio. Maggio edition. Meraviglioso!
Che Dio vi benedica a lei e famiglia. God less you and your family.
Respectfully yours,
Paolo Saltarello, Co-Chair
C.I.A.O.
July 6, 2020
Good afternoon:
Dr. Fauci asked that I respond to your email on his behalf – he wanted me to thank you for your email. Unfortunately, due to the high demands on Dr Fauci’ s time during the corona virus outbreak, we must decline your very kind request.
As you can imagine, Dr. Fauci’ s calendar is completely focused on the current outbreak, making it impossible for him to accept or take time away from the mission critical work that NIAID is working on to combat this virus. Therefore, he asked that you accept his sincere regrets and that we hope you can understand.
Again, thank you and best wishes for a successful event.
Best,
Patricia L. Conrad
Public Health Analyst and Special Assistant to the Director
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
The National Institutes of Health
31 Center Drive – MSC2520-Room 7A03
Bethesda, Maryland 20892
For more information about the Cultural Italian American Organization of Cayuga County, visit cayugacountyciao.org.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.