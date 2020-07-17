Guest column: Auburn group invites Dr. Fauci to annual dinner

Thank you for the honor that you have given to the Italian communities throughout our great country. Your esteemed career demonstrates what our Nanni taught us to do: have faith, good principles, and show respect. As each day we continue the current unprecedented conditions, we have learned to help each other with more humility and compassion. Your personal dedication in the medical field has earned the respect of the American citizens for you, your family and all those in the medical field dedicating themselves to helping others.

At the age of 16, I emigrated from Foggia, Apulia region in Italy and reached America by ship in 1964; what a great sight to see Lady Liberty and the amazing New York City, mo/to bella. Since that arrival in America as a young teenager, I have been a barber (since the age of 11). I make my home in the Finger Lakes region of New York, in Auburn, the home of William H. Seward, Theodore Case, and Harriet Tubman. I proudly serve as the Chairman of C.I.A.O., the Cultural Italian American Organization, which is very active in our community helping and assisting those in need, preparing and hosting dinners for fundraising, which helps to support our charitable endeavors. C.I.A.O.'s main goal is to promote our Italian roots. Among our other projects, we host two dinners — one in March in honor of St. Joseph's Day, and the other in October commemorating Christopher Columbus. Most likely, these traditions are the same that you shared with your Italian immigrant grandparents and parents. We are very fortunate to have inherited the richness of our Italian culture, giving us many great achievers, of which you, Dr. Fauci, will be remembered.