Were you involved in the Auburn High School Band Program during the 1980s? If so, you're invited to the Auburn High School 1980s Band Reunion being held at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Ukrainian National Club, 125 Washington St., Auburn.

This event is open to anyone who was involved in any aspect of the band program during any part of the 1980s: marching band, color guard, jazz band, concert band, wind ensemble etc. If you were a member of the Auburn High School band boosters during the '80s, we extend an invitation to you as well.

The planning committee began meeting to organize this event in November. We have a good representation of the various graduating classes from the ;80s, who are volunteering their time to make this event possible. We have identified nearly 500 people who were a part of the Auburn High band program during the '80s. Our July 29 event will be an opportunity for band alumni to reunite and reconnect for the first time since our high school years.

Our event will include a video presentation consisting of pictures, audio and video clips of some of the performances, and will feature many of the songs performed by the band during the decade. The event will also feature an alumni "jam session" where alumni will be invited to perform a few songs together for the first time since our high school years.

We will also honor those members who have passed away as Mary Randall, class of 1981, plays "Amazing Grace" on the bagpipes in remembrance of those we have lost. We will pay special tribute to the men who were responsible for building a successful band program at Auburn during the '80s: Mr. Keith Osborne, Dr. Norman Beamish, Mr. Bill Tiberio and Dr. Stephen L. Gage.

We were dealt a devastating blow in the midst of all the joy and excitement of planning this event with the death of our beloved "Band Dad," Dr. Stephen L. Gage, on Feb. 5. Dr. Gage served as band director at Auburn High from 1980 to 1989. He had been quite excited about our event. Not only was he planning on attending from out of state, but he was also planning on playing drums in our alumni jam session. Dr. Gage spent the last 28 years of his life as director of bands at Youngstown State University in Ohio.

With Dr. Gage's passing, July 29 will not just be a reunion, but will now also be a tribute to Dr. Gage. This man had such a profound impact on so many young lives. He wasn't just our band director. He truly was our "Band Dad." Anyone who was fortunate to be his student can testify to this. We were never really his students. He loved each and every one of us as though we were his own children.

As a tribute to Dr. Gage, the Auburn Enlarged City School District has graciously given us the OK to place a memorial portrait of Dr. Gage outside the main entrance of the Auburn High School auditorium. Gina St. Phillips, class of 1985, is donating her time and talents to do this portrait in honor of Dr. Gage. We would like to thank Superintendent Jeffrey Pirozzolo, Auburn High School Principal Brian Morgan and those alumni members who donated to this memorial for making this all possible. The portrait will be on display at the reunion before being placed at the high school.

The cost of the event will be $20 per person, which is due by May 12. For more information on this event, join our Facebook page, "Auburn High School 1980's Band Reunion," email trumpet1965@msn.com or call or text (315) 657-4003.

We weren't just a band, we were a family!