The week of May 21‐27, 2023, is recognized as Emergency Medical Services Week. The staff of Auburn Community Hospital wishes to recognize and offer our sincere appreciation to all our EMS partners. We witness your hard work, commitment and dedication every day. Our partnership in care helps to save lives and enables all of us to fulfill our commitment to the community we serve.

Each year in the U.S., approximately 35 million 911 calls are made requesting EMS. Approximately 22,000 ambulance services across America will respond to those calls, and on average get help to a person in need in only eight minutes. EMS providers in the U.S. number 826,000, and every day these unsung heroes place themselves on the front line of emergency medical care to help anyone who asks for help.

EMS professionals typically work in very challenging environments. The nature of the job itself means they will be exposed to a lot of situations where injuries, trauma, illness and death are common. This can take a toll on even the most emotionally strong and healthy individual. It is important to acknowledge the stress and pressure EMS providers encounter daily, and the personal time many EMS providers give graciously to deliver EMS services to their community. EMS professionals sacrifice a lot while caring for others. Think about how EMS providers suffered disproportionately during COVID-19, risking their own lives and the lives of their families to serve their community. They operate in a high‐pressure occupation that doesn’t pay enough and is seriously impacted by staffing shortages. We want you all to know we see you and recognize all these complications and marvel at how you face them on a daily basis.

With this in mind, it seemed fitting to offer readers an example of how many EMS providers can impact just one patient when they answer the call for help. This is the essence of teamwork designed to make a difference:

Joe didn’t expect to get sick. The chest pain had started just after 9 a.m. and at first, he thought it was some indigestion. But it got worse. He felt dizzy, lightheaded. The pain started to go into his chest, his jaw, and arms. He started to sweat and then: nothing. His wife, Sue and son, Steve, saw him collapse — and immediately called 911.

Joe’s heart had stopped. Like more than 350,000 people every year Joe had gone into cardiac arrest, and EMS was called to respond. From the time Sue called 911, EMS providers were fighting to save Joe’s life. The 911 center answered the call immediately and promptly acted. Often, 911 is the first EMS provider to respond. While the call‐taker took essential information, two other 911 staff members dispatched multiple emergency services to respond. These three EMS providers are the initial heroes who will save Joe’s life.

The story continues as the 911 center operators then instructed Sue and Steve on how to start CPR on Joe. With the information provided by the 911 center, those family members unwittingly became EMS provider Nos. 4 and 5. Pre‐arrival CPR instructions provided by 911 have been shown to save lives, and are another essential step in saving Joe.

Next to respond was the police department, with two officers. (EMS provider Nos. 6 and 7). They brought with them an automated defibrillator that can shock cardiac arrest victims back to life. They also took over CPR for the family members. Immediately after the police were on the scene, the fire department arrived. Fire departments in the U.S. provide a vital service in the chain of survival required to save a patient in cardiac arrest. They also bring additional training, equipment and experience to EMS patients. There were four firefighters who responded that day — EMS provider Nos. 8, 9, 10 and 11).

Less than eight minutes after calling 911 the first ambulance arrived, bringing advanced treatment to Joe. A second ambulance also responded and arrived one minute later. Each ambulance had an EMT and paramedic onboard — EMS provider Nos. 12, 13, 14 and 15.

Joe was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, and during transport EMS providers were able to restart his heart. Upon arrival in the emergency room, the ER team was able to stabilize Joe, but acknowledged that he would require more comprehensive cardiac care, so they stepped into action. Joe would need to be transported to a cardiac care center by helicopter. An EMS dispatcher (EMS provider No. 16) dispatched a helicopter with a pilot, nurse and paramedic on board (EMS provider Nos. 17, 18 and 19). They transferred Joe to the cardiac center, where he landed at a helipad and had to be taken a short distance from the helicopter to the cardiac center by another ambulance. (EMS provider Nos. 20 and 21).

This story had a happy ending. Joe recovered and was discharged from the hospital several days later. He made a point of thanking all of the staff at the cardiac center for a job well done.

The 21 EMS providers who had a direct impact on saving his life and the hundreds of people who support and train those providers largely went unsung. “All in a day’s work," as they say with complete modesty.

To those unsung heroes and the hundreds and thousands of unsung EMS professionals around the U.S. who live this story every day — please know that the staff of Auburn Community Hospital sees you and recognizes your extraordinary work during EMS Week and every week. Your perseverance and dedication to our community does not go unnoticed. We honor your service, and the difference you make in all of our lives every day!