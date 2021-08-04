Guest column: Auburn nature trail great place to resume normalcy

One of the coolest ways people use the nature trail is when they tap into the lives of their distant ancestors, becoming foragers. Midsummer — right around now, actually — is blackberry season. Most people buy blackberries from a grocery store or pick them at a farm. Some nature trail users, however, take advantage of the naturally growing blackberries within the preserve. I remember, when I was around 13 years old, seeing a group of people venturing into the woods. I was surprised — I’d never seen anyone venture off-trail before — so I stopped to ask the group what they were doing. They told me that it was blackberry season and every year they came to the nature trail to harvest collect growing blackberries. The prior year, they told me, they had harvested pounds of blackberries.

My favorite thing about the nature trail, though, is how much its users care for it. I’m not sure exactly how much maintenance the college does on the trail — I’m sure an admirable amount, the trail is always kept at a good balance between usability and wilderness — but oftentimes I’ve seen trail-goers take matters into their own hands when a tree has fallen across the trail, or the underbrush begins to close in, or even when invasive species infiltrate the ecosystem. Trail-goers do this because they value the trail.

Now, with COVID-19 vaccinations increasing and normalcy appearing to return, the nature trail’s value is even more immense. It has been a long time since we were all able to socialize normally, and that shows. Many people, myself included, are feeling some anxiety about returning to social interactions, especially as the specter of COVID-19 still hasn’t completely gone away. The nature trail offers a safe environment for people to test the waters of pre-COVID social interactions while still having the security of being outside where transmission is much less likely — all in a location that is beautiful. People will respond if you try to start up a conversation with them at the nature trail — as long as they aren’t heavily engrossed in their workout tunes, that is — because everyone that uses the trail feels like a member of a tight-knit community, those that know the value of the Cayuga Community College Nature Trail.

Nathan Lesch, of Sennett, is a senior at Case Western Reserve University studying economics, political science and environmental studies. He is also editor-in-chief of the university’s student newspaper, The Observer. He can be reached at nal63@case.edu.

