Guest column: Auburn Salvation Army staying busy during COVID-19

The Salvation Army at 18 E. Genesee St. in Auburn has found many ways to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. We welcome those who haven’t used our services to do so with social distancing and mask wearing. Since March:

• The soup kitchen has served 900 to 1,100 people each month. It operates from noon to 1:15 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 3 to 4:15 p.m. Sundays.

• The food pantry has served 250 families per month and operates from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

• The produce giveaway has served 200 families per month and occurs from 3 to 4:30 p.m. the second Monday of every month.

• Stryker Homes has 45 residents who benefit monthly by having food pantry items, produce, cheese, eggs, and frozen items delivered by volunteers on the second Tuesday of each month.

• Personal protective equipment consisting of masks, gloves and hand sanitizer has been distributed to over 500 people.

School-aged population

• In July and August, breakfast and lunch were provided Monday-Friday, a total of 1,200 meals per month.

• Those returning to school are receiving school supplies and backpacks.