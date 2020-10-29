Guest column: Auburn Salvation Army staying busy during COVID-19

The Salvation Army at 18 E. Genesee St. in Auburn has found many ways to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. We welcome those who haven’t used our services to do so with social distancing and mask wearing. Since March:
• The soup kitchen has served 900 to 1,100 people each month. It operates from noon to 1:15 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 3 to 4:15 p.m. Sundays.
• The food pantry has served 250 families per month and operates from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
• The produce giveaway has served 200 families per month and occurs from 3 to 4:30 p.m. the second Monday of every month.
• Stryker Homes has 45 residents who benefit monthly by having food pantry items, produce, cheese, eggs, and frozen items delivered by volunteers on the second Tuesday of each month.
• Personal protective equipment consisting of masks, gloves and hand sanitizer has been distributed to over 500 people.
School-aged population
• In July and August, breakfast and lunch were provided Monday-Friday, a total of 1,200 meals per month.
• Those returning to school are receiving school supplies and backpacks.
• Those interested in lessons in music and the arts can learn more by going to our Facebook page at facebook.com/empiremusicandarts.
We do need one or two volunteers who are computer-literate and could help in the office. Please call Major Campbell at (315) 253-0319 for information or to volunteer.
As we get closer to Thanksgiving and Christmas, we will be needing donations and volunteers. In a future article, we will let everyone know what is needed to help.
We thank everyone in the community for your past generosity and continued support.
Diane Dolcemascolo is chair of the Auburn Salvation Army advisory board. For more information about the Salvation Army, 18 E. Genesee St., Auburn, call (315) 253-0319 or visit empire.salvationarmy.org/EmpireNY/Auburn.
