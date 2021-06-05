Guest column: Auburn's English Cottage-style catalog houses

One of the most distinctive house types found in Auburn based on mail-order plans — or copied from such catalog illustrations — are the many homes that have facades animated with multiple gables, perhaps some dormers, and often with a prominent chimney on the front of the house. More “casual” and asymmetrical than the formal English Colonial models, these stand out as being more picturesque, even homey. They are based on historic models in England itself, inspired by charming old vernacular dwellings in the English countryside, which were often added onto, and remodeled, generation after generation. In the 19th century, such houses inspired some professional architects (steeped in the theories of the picturesque) to create new work in this mode, drawing inspiration from these “rustic” models. A good example of this is the parsonage (attributed to William Butterﬁeld) in West Lavington, Sussex, from about 1850. The multiple gables, asymmetrical composition and projecting bays give it great charm — and the prominent façade chimney is one of its main features.
Why chimneys on the front? That is an approach that goes back to the late 1500s in England. The capacious timber-ﬂame homes of prosperous yeoman farmers had a large hall, in which all his servants and tenants gathered (the owner and his family had a separated section at one end). The dwelling was heated by an all-purpose ﬁre in the center of the hall, with smoke ﬁnding its way out through a louvered opening in the roof (or through the barred windows — glass was yet to be). When, in emulation of great stone or brick country houses, ﬁreplaces with chimneys were introduced, owners were so proud of them that they put the chimney on the front of the dwelling, for all to see their new taste and prosperity (and the hole in the roof was scaled up).
The home at 81 Lake Ave., with its prominent red brick chimney, beautifully shows how this approach could be adapted to a modern American home; it was probably based on a mail-order house plan, such as from the 1927 Home Builders Catalog (a Chicago ﬁrm). It was a popular type; an especially ﬁne version was erected nearby at 45 Lake Ave. From an alternate model in the same 1927 catalog, this design is a little different: It has a steeper roof, a steeper entrance porch, a round-top entrance door and one second-ﬂoor window by the chimney rather than a pair ﬂanking it. The wall surface of shingles is also a “British vernacular” approach, and the current ochre color even emulates the stone or stucco hues of many of the English vernacular homes.
Some of the most charming of these English cottage-style homes are only one-and-a-half stories tall. One good example is at 156 Lake Ave., which certainly appears to be based on plans from Sears, Roebuck and Co. (the Maplewood model of 1932). However, this seems to be a “bootleg” version — skillfully planned by a local contractor based on the Sears catalog illustrations. In the “kit” houses from Sears, most of the lumber and other material, all cut and ﬁtted, was provided with a full set of plans (which were the “instructions” on how to put it all together). The houses were all of wood construction; the brick chimney (and cement foundations) would have to be provided locally. But in the Auburn example it appears that the whole exterior walls are masonry — so deﬁnitely not a “kit” house sent out by Sears.
Auburn has many such attractive "English cottage" homes with chimneys ornamenting their facades: Other fine examples are at 15, 17 and 30 S. Marvine Ave.
The origins of this distinctive type is thus a British 19th century architectural movement, providing charming, even scholarly dwellings, which reflect older vernacular houses and cottages. But what is their "meaning"? The antecedents suggest country and farm life — a simpler life — in harmony with nature, with homes designed to be comfortable; the chimneys of course imply the family gathered about the household hearth, within a dwelling of artistic and historic beauty.
Architectural historian Dr. Daniel D. Reiff, a retired SUNY Fredonia distinguished service professor emeritus, lives in Auburn. His publication "Houses from Books: Treatises, Pattern Books, and Catalogs in American Architecture, 1738-1950, A History and Guide" (Penn State University Press, 2000), with over 750 illustrations, is available at Auburn’s Seymour Library.