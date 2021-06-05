Guest column: Auburn's English Cottage-style catalog houses

One of the most distinctive house types found in Auburn based on mail-order plans — or copied from such catalog illustrations — are the many homes that have facades animated with multiple gables, perhaps some dormers, and often with a prominent chimney on the front of the house. More “casual” and asymmetrical than the formal English Colonial models, these stand out as being more picturesque, even homey. They are based on historic models in England itself, inspired by charming old vernacular dwellings in the English countryside, which were often added onto, and remodeled, generation after generation. In the 19th century, such houses inspired some professional architects (steeped in the theories of the picturesque) to create new work in this mode, drawing inspiration from these “rustic” models. A good example of this is the parsonage (attributed to William Butterﬁeld) in West Lavington, Sussex, from about 1850. The multiple gables, asymmetrical composition and projecting bays give it great charm — and the prominent façade chimney is one of its main features.