Have you ever stopped to read any of the blue and yellow historic markers at numerous locations in Auburn? There are 45 listed in Auburn, and 270 in Cayuga County. They are a wealth of interesting information, fun facts and local history.

New York state has the most historic markers in the nation, and Cayuga County has the highest number (176) in all 62 counties. Many around Auburn are probably more well0known to the general public, such as those honoring William H. Seward, Harriet Tubman and perhaps the Case Research Laboratory. Many others are just as interesting, but maybe not as much in the public eye. Some of these include the Auburn Airport, located near Auburn, in the area of Beech Tree Road and North Division Street. The marker states that the airport was built by the "Flying Farmers," four men from Scipio, Moravia and the surrounding area, as the Auburn Aviation Co. The runways were grass and the hangar could hold 15 planes. The airport and pilots were quite important to the area for many reasons: For instance, they owned a plane that was equipped with skis so that it could operate in our snowy winters. Errands included delivering mail and bringing snowbound patients to Auburn, and once one from Canada. During World War II the Civil Air Patrol used the airport also, as a "volunteer patrol unit in civilian defense." The pilots at the airport gave flying lessons and chartered flights.

Two other markers located in Auburn that may be less well-known are also two of the most recent additions, and are in or near downtown. Both were dedicated on the same day in June 2022: One is on South Street and stands for the Auburn branch of the Women’s Educational and Industrial Union. This popular institution was funded by local suffragist Eliza Wright Osbourne. Commonly called simply the Women’s Union, I remember as a child swimming in the pool there and reading books in the library while waiting for my mother to pick me up. The union was part of the suffragist/women’s rights movement at the time, and held many meetings and lectures there. The other marker also honors a group founded by local suffragist Emily Howland. She began the Cayuga County Political Equality Club, and that marker is actually pink and white. This is located on Exchange Street.

On Genesee Street in the downtown area stands the oldest church in Auburn, The Episcopal Church of SS. Peter & John. The original church was built in 1811 but was then destroyed by fire. This beautiful Gothic Revival-style Episcopal church was rebuilt from limestone and dedicated in 1833. The church complex includes a parish house, a cemetery and a small burial ground. This leads us to another marker that is directly in front of the church, that of Enos T. Throop. This local man rose to the top of the state political arena, becoming governor of New York in 1829. He had risen from the title of Auburn postmaster to a congressional representative, a circuit judge and then to the governorship. Many locals have heard of the town of Throop and Throop Avenue in Auburn, both of which are named after him.

All the historic markers in the nation have their own day set aside for them: the last Friday in April every year. This year, that lands on Friday, April 28. National Historic Marker Day is to remind us of the significance of these sites, events and persons, and the fact that the markers do need to be maintained. They are outdoors year-round and are exposed to all that our four seasons can throw at them, including road salt and dirt, bird droppings, car emissions and any other toxins that may be in the air. The Auburn Beautification Commission is currently managing and sponsoring a program of restoration for them, which includes fresh paint, cleaning and in some cases replacement. Much of the work is being contracted out to a company called Tarjacs, while the City of Auburn Department of Public Works is helping by removing and reinstalling the markers. The ABC has completed 10 so far, with three more in progress, until all are finished. This is not an overnight job, and they are being done a few at a time. If you see one in need of some help, please contact the ABC so we are aware of it, although chances are it is already on the list!

Please take the time to slow down and check out the next marker you see — whether out for a walk, on your way to work or school, or out for a Sunday drive. Pull your car over and find out something new and fascinating about your community!