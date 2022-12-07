Guest column: Auburn's Perform 4 Purpose makes 'Music to a Million'

For the last several years, the title of many of our grant proposals has been, "Making Music to a Million." Over the years, we have kept track of the amount of money raised at events that Perform 4 Purpose has participated in. This includes our own fundraisers as well as collaborations with other organizations in our community, such as CNY TomatoFest, Majorpalooza, Stand By Me, Nick’s Ride 4 Friends, the Auburn/Cayuga Branch of the NAACP, Hospice of the Finger Lakes, the Auburn Rotary Club, Trucks for Millie and many others.

By the end of 2019, we were on track to hit this goal by the end of 2020. Like many other things, COVID-19 made that more difficult. Through the thick of the pandemic, we continued to collaborate with our community to raise money — however, not at the pre-pandemic rate.

Every January, we hold a meeting with all parents and performers to review our programs and discuss goals for the year. In January 2022, P4P co-founder and program director Jim Van Arsdale presented a very detailed schedule of how 2022 would be the year this goal would finally be accomplished. Some thought it was a lofty goal; however, by the end of September, we had made "Music to a Million."

This would not have been possible without the support of the many organizations and individuals who have supported the growth of P4P programs over the years, allowing us to provide live performance opportunities at events that raise money for our community. Speno Music, Auburn Public Theater and the Springside Inn have been supporters of our mission since the beginning. The donation of countless instruments, spaces and time from these organizations and businesses have set the foundation for P4P to continue to grow over the last 11 years.

We are fortunate to have been a United Way partner agency for the last several years. The United Way has provided invaluable support to P4P over the years by providing program funding to allow us to purchase instruments and equipment, and provide scholarships to participants. Most recently, the United Way provided support through its Community Building Mini-Grant with the remodeling of our new space, Studio A, located in the Speno Music building. Studio A will be used as a rehearsal space for our performers to practice and prepare for live performances.

Additionally, the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation and the John Ben Snow Foundation have provided funding for additional scholarship opportunities for several years. As a result, in 2022 we were able to provide four students with one-on-one lessons, expand live music workshops and continue with our week-long summer day camp. We were also able to add another after school music mentor club in the Liverpool Central School District, our first in Onondaga County.

The Columbian Foundation, Cayuga Community Fund and Auburn Kiwanis Club helped to provide foundational support for the expansion of our media development program over the last few years.

The Cayuga Community Fund has provided support to various projects over the years. Most recently, with their support, we were able to send members of P4P to Camp Gregory for a week-long summer camp in August.

As a result of funds from the Statewide Community Regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by Auburn Public Theater, we were able to hold a summer music workshop at Hazard Library in Poplar Ridge for the sixth year. We were also able to hold a summer concert series featuring CNY’s rising stars Sydney Irving, Glass Image and Continuum.

Countless other organizations and individuals have helped us to continue spreading the joy of music throughout the community over the years. We are eternally grateful for them all.

“Making Music to a Million” is not only an accomplishment for Perform 4 Purpose, but the amazing community we live in. Countless individuals have donated their time to organize events throughout our community that have served a purpose to raise awareness for an important cause, whether that be food pantries, cancer, addiction, youth programs or health care for animals.

As we continue on this journey, we are currently seeking funding for the purchase of a professional stage system. Our stage is an integral part of adhering to our mission, and providing such an important avenue for performers in our community. Our current stage was funded and built in 2018, but has seen its fair share of wear and tear over the years. On this stage, children have participated in their first live performance, debuted original songs, played their first solo and helped to put a million dollars back into our community. This stage has also allowed P4P to expand our programming beyond live performances. We now offer stage and sound training for those that prefer the technical aspect of live performance. We offer the use of the stage and sound for other events in the community. Our stage has been utilized for various events, including organizational fundraisers, private parties, benefits and a school spelling bee. If anyone would like to help support the funding of “The Next Stage,” they can do so online at perform4purpose.org, Venmo @Perform4Purpose, or mail a check to Perform 4 Purpose, 8 Fourth Ave., Auburn, NY 13021.