Guest column: Camelot, 1970-1971, at Auburn High School

Each evening from December to December,

Before you drift to sleep ...

Think back on all the tales that you remember

With a sigh of Auburn High.

Ask every person if he’s heard the story,

And tell it strong and clear if he has not,

That once there was a fleeting wisp of glory,

Called Auburn High, a brand new Camelot!

(Source: Alan Jay Lerner lyrics)

In the spring of 1971, my husband, John Yahwak, and I met in a sociology class taught by professor William Kane at Auburn High School. Our first date was attending the senior play “Camelot” on May 1, 1971. The crown has made it clear that King Arthur, aka Alan Rowoth, is expected to make an appearance at our reunion this weekend at Lakeview Country Club. We are likely to see other cast members as well, and perhaps cast members from our fall theater production, “Picnic."

Our class was the first class to graduate from the new Auburn High, and I believe the largest high school senior class with 619 graduates. With a goal to illustrate uniting the student body, let me first provide some factual information.

Our yearbook, Images '71, portrayed the creation of AHS:

From a muddy river bank … Rises a hulk of brick and steel.

Inside ... detail after detail is attended to.

So much to finish and so little time ... And then ...

Slowly but steadily, the building fills with people ... And the building becomes a school.

A pattern is established ... A new experience becomes daily routine.

Wherever one looks, one sees the busy panorama of education.

As a once empty shell, it now rings with the noises of life ... and shines with the glow of enlightenment.

(Source: Images '71, pages 4-11)

The faculty and the administration challenged students to value and achieve the most important precepts of education with the following statement: “True education makes for inequality; the inequality of individuality, the inequality of success; the glorious inequality of talent, of genius; for inequality, not mediocrity, individual superiority, not standardized, is the measure of the progress of the world.” — Felix E. Schelling.

The yearbook’s dedication page portrayed the purpose of uniting all the high school students in Auburn: "This school was given by a thoughtful public in the hope that its children, through the grace of God, will build a better world for all mankind.” — Images '71, page 173.

In September 1970, a brand new Auburn High School opened its doors to over 2,000 students. Images '71 shows over 20 pages of administration and faculty. On opening day, they were all there to greet the students!

Pictures of over 70 activities clearly show how AHS students knew the value of time: “Know the true value of time, snatch, seize, and enjoy every moment of it. No idleness, no laziness, no procrastination.” — Chesterfield, Images '71, page 157.

I am going to focus on how East High, West High, Central High and Mount Carmel melded together and became one phenomenal high school: “Veni, vidi, vici.” “We came, we saw, we conquered.”

The seniors led the school in:

Activities: Here are a few highlights: Homecoming, Halloween party, the Emerson, Winter Weekend and two theater productions: “Picnic” and “Camelot.”

Organizations: “I have always thought the actions of men the best interpreters of their thoughts.” — John Locke, Images '71, page 175. Chorus, National Honor Society, student council, French, Italian and German clubs, Future Teachers of America, Model United Nations, orchestra and band were some of the numerous organizations available for students to participate in.

Sports: “Let the victory fall where it will, we are on that side.” — Emerson, Images '71, page 199. Baseball, basketball, football, golf, cheerleading and a plethora of other sports kept AHS students physically fit.

John Yahwak and I met in 1971, and recently celebrated our 46th wedding anniversary. Our roots have been planted in the Midwest for several decades, and we now proudly claim the titles of Gramma Joni and Grandpa John. Heartfelt memories are etched of our senior year at AHS! “For me you’ll always be 18 ... and dancing away with my heart.” — Lady A.

Don’t let it be forgot

That there was once a spot

For one brief shining year

Called Camelot.

(Source: Alan Jay Lerner lyrics)