Guest column: Cayuga County group continues mission of helping

Friends Helping Friends of Cayuga County started in December 2013 with a small Facebook group that aimed to bring people who had household items they no longer needed together with people who needed those items, but couldn't afford to buy them. In March 2017, Friends Helping Friends become a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and the Facebook group had grown to more than 3,000 members. In between 2013 and 2015 I went through some rough times, including escaping domestic violence and restarting my life with four children, as well as dealing with multiple chronic pain and autoimmune conditions. Despite everything, I have always remained determined to help people and make a difference.
In August 2018, Friends Helping Friends of Cayuga County's Emergency Help Pantry opened in Fingerlakes Mall. In the three years since, 750 families and thousands of individuals have received help with food and hygiene products from this pantry. Friends Helping Friends has also provided help with spring gardening kits to just over 300 children and holiday gift help to 364 children, with another Holiday Helper Project planned for this December. A back-to-school giveaway each August has totaled more than 1,200 book gags given away in 2018, 2019, 2020 and this year, which saw 385 bags filled and given away Saturday. The giveaway is for families who live in Cayuga County and have school-aged children in need of a new book bag and school supplies.
In addition, we added a Domestic Violence Resource Program in October 2020, which has helped 26 families obtain household items and get in touch with other local organizations for additional assistance after leaving domestic violence relationships. Not only am I and my children survivors of abuse, but so are a majority of the members of the FHF administration team. So this program is particularly meaningful to all of us.
All of the things that Friends Helping Friends has accomplished have been done without regular funding and have been supported completely by donations, sponsorship with local businesses and nonprofit organizations, and our own fundraisers.
Following the back-to-school giveaway, the next event for Friends Helping Friends will be the 2021 Trunk-or-Treat Fall Fundraiser Community Event from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in the Fingerlakes mall side parking lot. We hope to have local car clubs, first responders, organizations, small businesses and more join in by decorating their vehicles and dressing up to hand out candy to children in a safe and family-friendly environment. The first Friends Helping Friends Trunk-or-Treat was a huge success last year, but we hope to make this one even better. There will be games for the kids to play, a bake sale, a photo area with a fall-themed background and, hopefully, we can get some local mobile food businesses and small business vendors, as well as other organizations to participate, since it is a community event. Anyone interested in participating is welcome to email FHFevents13021@gmail.com.
The cost to attend the Trunk-or-Treat will be $1 per child or a donation of a nonperishable food item or hygiene product for the pantry. The funds earned from this event will go toward our Holiday Helper Project in December. There is no cost to hand out candy, other than purchasing your candy. For food trucks and vendors we are requesting a donation of $20, and you can keep your proceeds from the day. All clubs, businesses, vendors, organizations and mobile food businesses that participate will be listed on our Facebook page, our event page and on the Classic Hits 99.3 radio morning show with Bobby Mac in October.
As we began, we are here to help, and we plan to keep doing so for years to come thanks to partnerships with other nonprofit organizations and sponsorships from several very generous businesses in the community, not to mention the countless people who have chosen to make donations to us. You are all a huge part in helping us make a difference: Thank you from myself and my administration team. Anyone who would like more information about this organization, or would like to donate, check out our page on Facebook.
Meeghan Seastrom Danboise is the creator and president of Friends Helping Friends of Cayuga County. For more information, visit facebook.com/FHFofcayugacountyincPublicPage.