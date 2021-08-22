Guest column: Cayuga County group continues mission of helping

In addition, we added a Domestic Violence Resource Program in October 2020, which has helped 26 families obtain household items and get in touch with other local organizations for additional assistance after leaving domestic violence relationships. Not only am I and my children survivors of abuse, but so are a majority of the members of the FHF administration team. So this program is particularly meaningful to all of us.

Following the back-to-school giveaway, the next event for Friends Helping Friends will be the 2021 Trunk-or-Treat Fall Fundraiser Community Event from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in the Fingerlakes mall side parking lot. We hope to have local car clubs, first responders, organizations, small businesses and more join in by decorating their vehicles and dressing up to hand out candy to children in a safe and family-friendly environment. The first Friends Helping Friends Trunk-or-Treat was a huge success last year, but we hope to make this one even better. There will be games for the kids to play, a bake sale, a photo area with a fall-themed background and, hopefully, we can get some local mobile food businesses and small business vendors, as well as other organizations to participate, since it is a community event. Anyone interested in participating is welcome to email FHFevents13021@gmail.com.