Guest column: Cayuga County Vietnam Veterans Chapter No. 704 community report

Each year in December, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 704 works with Dr. Theresa Misiaszek and the Cayuga Community College Criminal Justice Club and Port Byron high school students to sponsor a countywide ceremony. We come together as a community, and take the time to pause and reflect upon the sacrifices and service of our veterans. Cayuga County pays homage to its 29 fallen from the Vietnam War, the 26 from Korean War, the 267 from World War II and the 135 from World War I, as well as our nine Congressional Medal of Honor recipients. We especially remember our most recent fallen who answered the call to preserve and protect our nation during the global war on terror. Community organizations and groups also participate in sponsoring remembrance wreaths. Gold Star Mothers, Blue Star Families and the grandmothers, family and children of fallen warriors participate in the ceremony. We honor and remember our American service members buried at home and in overseas cemeteries. The burial grounds overseas are in the following countries: Belgium, France, Italy, Luxemburg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Panama, Philippines, Tunisia and the United Kingdom.