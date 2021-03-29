Guest column: Cayuga County Vietnam Veterans Chapter No. 704 community report

Editor's note: This is part one of a three-part report. The second two parts will be added in subsequent days.
"Our flag does not fly because the wind moves It. Our flag flies with the last breath of each soldier who dies protecting it." — Author unknown
March 29, 2021, is the fourth anniversary of National Vietnam Veteran’s Day. A day established by the U.S. government to honor our Vietnam veterans.
I truly wish our county residents knew the personal stories of our fallen warriors and comprehended their personal and economic choices that were made to maintain democracy for all. Their sacrifices provide a new perspective on how lucky we are to enjoy the freedoms that we all too often take for granted in a “world turned upside down” by the COVID-19 pandemic and civil and economic turmoil. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that we are losing 557 Vietnam veterans each day due to service-connected illness and natural causes.
The Vietnam Veterans Chapter No. 704, of Cayuga County, requests that each individual who enjoys the freedoms of our nation take the time today and every day to pay it forward and to thank all veterans with an act of recognition and kindness. Please do your part to extend a humble "thank you" for being a part of our community before another generation is lost and their stories are never recorded for future generations.
The chapter felt it was imperative for our citizens to know that the work and volunteerism of our Cayuga County Vietnam veterans did not cease when they returned home to renew their civilian life. Granted, for many of our beloved veterans, their return from an unpopular war created a maelstrom of emotions whose silent scars of Vietnam still impact each in their daily existence.
For our Vietnam veterans, the credo is and has always been “service above self. Never again will one generation of veterans abandon another!” In 2021, the chapter wished to share with our community their events and activities that support and serve our community and allow our veterans to continue in their service to country and fellow citizens regardless of their age, social or economic circumstance.
Cayuga County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Monument
On Sept. 19, 2020, after a journey of four years of fundraising and 21 years of research and design, Chapter No. 704 dedicated the Cayuga County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Monument at Centerport Aqueduct Park in the town of Brutus.
The memorial details the 40-year history of our country’s involvement in Vietnam and features depictions of the men and women who served there, as well as depictions of the equipment used by our warriors. The map of Vietnam is present showing the war zones in which our 29 soldiers were killed, and identifies the final burial location for each of our fallen. The "In Memory" wall is also a part of the Monument.
In an effort to connect a face and a story to each name on the monument, we conducted a two-year search and were able to collect all 29 photos of our fallen warriors. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., now has a complete record for our fallen from Chapter No. 704. A photo of each of our fallen Cayuga County warriors is inscribed on the Cayuga County monument to preserve their memories and to provide a human face for their service to our nation.
This Cayuga County Vietnam Veterans Honor Roll recognizes the men and women who served in the Vietnam War, came home and later died as a result of their service. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation program honors all those who served in Vietnam, returned home and began a whole new fight. They never recovered physically or emotionally from their Vietnam experiences. The "In Memory" wall will be updated on a regular schedule. Enrollment is approved by submitting application materials to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund in Washington.
Chapter No. 704 is especially requesting the community’s help in obtaining information on our 29 fallen Vietnam soldiers. We are attempting to gather information to enable us to tell their stories for future generations. If you are a relative or a friend of the soldiers on the Cayuga County wall, please send your recollections and stories to heroes@pbcschools.org. The chapter would like to write their stories for future generations of citizens. We are also gathering information for our Cayuga County Vietnam veterans census. If you wish to share your information or personal recollections from your Vietnam service, please send them to the above email address.
Our Cayuga County warriors are honored at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., and at the Cayuga County veterans memorial. We remember their sacrifice. And honor their memory.
Purple Heart Project
Two high school students, Mary and Lily Nila, initiated this project with the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 704 in September. The Cayuga County Legislature and Auburn City Council have passed proclamations designating the municipalities as Purple Heart communities. Cayuga County is the 13th state county and Auburn is the 43rd municipality to do so. The mission of the Purple Heart Project is to provide information and National Purple Heart Hall of Honor applications for all Cayuga County Purple Heart recipients and their families. We are encouraging Purple Heart families, Gold Star mothers and veterans to take the time to enroll their loved ones in the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor. Purple Heart recipient stories are preserved and shared through exhibits, and live and videotaped interviews with veterans. The National Purple Heart Hall of Honor is located in New Windsor, in Orange County in the Hudson Valley.
If any veteran is a Purple Heart recipient, please contact the chapter for a Hall of Honor application. There is no cost involved but your time to complete and submit the paperwork.
Wreaths Across America
Each year in December, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 704 works with Dr. Theresa Misiaszek and the Cayuga Community College Criminal Justice Club and Port Byron high school students to sponsor a countywide ceremony. We come together as a community, and take the time to pause and reflect upon the sacrifices and service of our veterans. Cayuga County pays homage to its 29 fallen from the Vietnam War, the 26 from Korean War, the 267 from World War II and the 135 from World War I, as well as our nine Congressional Medal of Honor recipients. We especially remember our most recent fallen who answered the call to preserve and protect our nation during the global war on terror. Community organizations and groups also participate in sponsoring remembrance wreaths. Gold Star Mothers, Blue Star Families and the grandmothers, family and children of fallen warriors participate in the ceremony. We honor and remember our American service members buried at home and in overseas cemeteries. The burial grounds overseas are in the following countries: Belgium, France, Italy, Luxemburg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Panama, Philippines, Tunisia and the United Kingdom.
The mission is to remember, honor and teach the sacrifices of our veterans and pay it forward in Cayuga County. Teaching future generations that freedom is not free and that the sacrifices of our veterans and their families cannot be forgotten.
Dr. Linda Townsend is a social studies teacher at Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School in Port Byron and a member of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 704 in Cayuga County.