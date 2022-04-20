Guest column: CNY TomatoFest gains support for 2022

TomatoFest has been supporting our local food pantries in Cayuga County since 1985. For 37 years we have provided much-needed assistance to families in need. We are honored to support these wonderful organizations working to serve our community. For more information, and to keep up-to-date on our events, please visit our website at cnytomatofest.org and like us on our Facebook page.

Onondaga Coach has been operating since 1953, and is stationed right here in Auburn at 7659 North St. Road (Route 34). They provide both charters and tours throughout the United States. Their charter department provides transportation for our local schools, colleges, sports teams and private functions. Their tour department has been providing exciting destinations and adventures for our seniors, families and the traveling public for almost 70 years!

In 2022, Onondaga Coach will be providing the top prize in the TomatoFest raffle at a value of $2,500! Their "Steamboats & Stallions” package will provide the lucky winner a trip for two to the heart of Kentucky, in a six-day tour from Aug. 22 to Aug. 27, 2023. This prize can also be applied toward a future tour credit. We are very honored by their amazing sponsorship this year. The proud employees of Onondaga Coach and their families also wish TomatoFest great success in 2022, and beyond.

The TomatoFest raffle also includes a second place cash prize of $1,500, a third place cash prize of $1,000 and a fourth place cash prize of $500, as well as various gift baskets and smaller prizes donated from local businesses. Tickets cost $5 each, or five tickets cost $20. Tickets are available at Onondaga Coach from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Please call them at (315) 255-2216 or visit onondagacoach.com for more information.

Tickets are also available from the volunteers at the local food pantries TomatoFest supports. We would like to thank the pantries and partners who are kindly able to participate in the selling of these fabulous raffle tickets.

Mark your calendars! The drawing for this raffle will be at the TomatoFest event from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, in downtown Auburn. We are thrilled to have local food vendors offering their tasty and unique delights, with plenty of family fun activities for children and families, live music from some fantastic local bands, and plenty of businesses and nonprofits with booths, all participating to display what makes our county so great.

After such a challenging and difficult past couple years with the COVID-19 pandemic, we sincerely hope to see a big turnout from the community this year. We hope to start getting back to fun times with family and friends, in addition to raising money for the food pantries and nonprofits across Cayuga County, which are helping assuage the growing needs of hunger in our community.

Crystal Wolfe is founder and president of Catering for the Homeless, a nonprofit that works to connect sources of excess food with providers that can deliver it to people in need. Gilda Brower is founder of CNY TomatoFest and a member of its board of directors. For more information, visit cnytomatofest.org.

