Guest column: Consider financial impact of Alzheimer's during tax season

Some out-of-pocket expenditures such as medical expenses, home modifications and private-pay respite services may be deductible. A certified tax preparer can assist with interpreting tax laws and determining what expenses qualify in order to maximize deductions.

Assessing current financial resources is also an important step. Reviewing insurance policies and benefits, as well as retirement plans and pensions, provide perspective on current and future financial positions. Financial planners and elder care attorneys can help organize and guide families through the process, especially when trying to qualify for Medicaid coverage.

Learning more about the benefits and limitations of Medicare, Medicaid and other insurance options can prepare families for the following year’s tax filings.

“Spending some time today learning about government programs like Medicare, Medicaid and (U.S. Veterans Affairs) has the potential of paying dividends down the road,” James said.