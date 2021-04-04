Guest column: Easter memories in Auburn

My mother Mary was an orphan. She was born in 1928 in Olean. Her father, William, died of TB when she was 5 and her mother, Geraldine, the following year from what might have been a brain tumor. And of course a broken heart. There is a photo of my 6-year-old mother sitting at the graveside service in tears. Why would someone take a picture like that? But there it is, tucked away in the Galvin scrapbook. After the second funeral, Mom and her older brother, Jimmy, went separately to live with their aunts. Mom to Aunt Gert. Jimmy to Aunt Dede. Apart from each other, my mother told us that she hardly ever saw her brother. "He was so far away," she said. Researching their addresses with a map of Olean, they actually lived eight blocks from each other, which seems so little a distance. But for a 7-year-old girl during the Depression, it was miles. My beautiful mother grew up, became a nurse and worked in maternity at St. James Hospital in Hornell. There, she fell in love with my dad, Ed "Steady Eddie" O’Connor, married him and began a family. Dad’s banking job took us around the state: Olean, Scotia, Clinton, Utica and then to The National Bank in Auburn. It was here in Auburn in the early '60s, when I was now the oldest of five, that my mother began taking Easter festivities to a new level.