Guest column: Fort Hill invites all to discover its past, present and future

We are living in truly remarkable times, with history in the making as the world navigates through a global pandemic. This year during the shutdowns, Fort Hill Cemetery has been here for the community to offer solace, to serve as a final resting place for loved ones who have passed away, or even as a means to get much-needed fresh air and solitude. We are officially over a year into the COVID-19 pandemic and the cemetery has changed and adjusted to accommodate its visitors through this historic time.

Many residents are familiar with Fort Hill as a steadfast part of Auburn’s landscape. It’s a location that has piqued the interest not only of the early English settlers of Auburn, but also the natives who once inhabited the region. Anyone who has ventured around the cemetery can view the various levels and mounds that are actually the remains of a fortified hill that dates to the early 16th century.

The cemetery isn’t just about its extraordinary Native American past, but 18th and 19th century history as well. Enter Harriet Tubman, Martha Coffin Wright, Lucretia Mott, Frances Seward, Georgina and Caroline Willard, and other notable Auburnian women! If you are looking to celebrate these female freedom seekers and follow in their footsteps, then pay homage with a visit to their gravesites. Harriet Tubman permanently rests in the West Lawn lot of the cemetery; just look for the large pine tree that she is buried underneath. Her gravestone is covered with a variety of trinkets and mementos from a vast array of guests. Over the years, our hero Harriet continues to put Auburn and the cemetery into the national spotlight and, in prior years, the Harriet Tubman Home orchestrated a pilgrimage to celebrate the life of Harriet. In recent years, the Harriet Tubman Boosters have coordinated a Strawberry Stroll in honor of the Underground Railroad conductor. The event is a celebration of Harriet’s life in Auburn; past strolls have featured a walk to Harriet’s grave and guest speaker Pauline Copes-Johnson, the great-great-grandniece of Tubman. Pauline is a vested advocate not only for the legacy of Tubman, but also in her understanding of what Tubman means to the Black community — and community is key for the operation of Fort Hill!