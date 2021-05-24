Guest column: Fort Hill invites all to discover its past, present and future

We are living in truly remarkable times, with history in the making as the world navigates through a global pandemic. This year during the shutdowns, Fort Hill Cemetery has been here for the community to offer solace, to serve as a final resting place for loved ones who have passed away, or even as a means to get much-needed fresh air and solitude. We are officially over a year into the COVID-19 pandemic and the cemetery has changed and adjusted to accommodate its visitors through this historic time.
Many residents are familiar with Fort Hill as a steadfast part of Auburn’s landscape. It’s a location that has piqued the interest not only of the early English settlers of Auburn, but also the natives who once inhabited the region. Anyone who has ventured around the cemetery can view the various levels and mounds that are actually the remains of a fortified hill that dates to the early 16th century.
The cemetery isn’t just about its extraordinary Native American past, but 18th and 19th century history as well. Enter Harriet Tubman, Martha Coffin Wright, Lucretia Mott, Frances Seward, Georgina and Caroline Willard, and other notable Auburnian women! If you are looking to celebrate these female freedom seekers and follow in their footsteps, then pay homage with a visit to their gravesites. Harriet Tubman permanently rests in the West Lawn lot of the cemetery; just look for the large pine tree that she is buried underneath. Her gravestone is covered with a variety of trinkets and mementos from a vast array of guests. Over the years, our hero Harriet continues to put Auburn and the cemetery into the national spotlight and, in prior years, the Harriet Tubman Home orchestrated a pilgrimage to celebrate the life of Harriet. In recent years, the Harriet Tubman Boosters have coordinated a Strawberry Stroll in honor of the Underground Railroad conductor. The event is a celebration of Harriet’s life in Auburn; past strolls have featured a walk to Harriet’s grave and guest speaker Pauline Copes-Johnson, the great-great-grandniece of Tubman. Pauline is a vested advocate not only for the legacy of Tubman, but also in her understanding of what Tubman means to the Black community — and community is key for the operation of Fort Hill!
In 1851, when the cemetery became incorporated, a board of trustees was appointed with community members to oversee the operations of the cemetery. Names like James C. Derby may sound familiar, as they are Auburn’s past trustees. The board or trustees has continued to serve as stewards of Fort Hill and cemetery staff have worked to see the grounds flourish over the years. I am proud to say the legacy lives on, and community members over the decades have served as trustees. Until recently, the board of trustees was made up of 13 members: Jack Hardy, Laurel Auchampaugh, Stephen Kline, Carol Marsden, Mike Long, Hobie Romig, George Kerstetter, Jim Hutchinson, Gary Finch, Robert Gauthier, Bob Merritt and myself. I feel very fortunate to work alongside everyone.
For those of you counting, you may have noticed there were only 12 individuals mentioned. This is because on Feb. 20 of this year, we lost one of our dear, longstanding trustees, Jack McLane. For those of you who knew Jack, he was an integral part of the community. Jack supported a multitude of agencies, and Fort Hill was extremely dear to him. His spirit will live on with friends, family and colleagues.
Fellow trustees such as Laurel Auchampaugh are all about keeping the spirit of Fort Hill in motion. If you’ve ever had the wonderful opportunity to have a conversation with Laurel, you will find that she speaks from the heart. She is a historian, skilled lecturer and historical orator who gives a tour that will take you into the heart and soul of Fort Hill, including stories of a beloved maid who is buried within a family plot and a family who refuses to spend eternity next to each other. A tour with Laurel is a pleasure that shouldn’t be missed. Our tours may be on hold, but the cemetery continues to expand, in part, due to a dedicated staff.
The picturesque hills and plots also have a silent force behind their beauty. With devoted staff members like Jerry DelFavero, the cemetery has a slew of projects that are seamlessly completed one after another. Jerry's hard work and dedication is something that locals and visitors may easily take for granted. The grounds and services continue to flourish with the hard work of employees like Jerry.
The cemetery has grown, much like Auburn, from its original 22 acres to a sprawling estate of 83 acres. With newer areas, such as the cremation gardens and veterans section, the cemetery will continue to serve the community. May is now here and on the 15th of this month, Fort Hill marked 170 years of serving the community! Birthdays are still rather hard to celebrate during these times, and social gatherings still entail a myriad of precautions, so this year the cemetery would like you to come and join us at your own leisure.
In reflection of the past year, Fort Hill and the city of Auburn have experienced great losses. Families have lost loved ones this year, not just from COVID-19 but also from a host of other circumstances. We are not quite through the pandemic, but like many others, we are hopeful for a bright future. We at Fort Hill invite you to explore, find a gravesite, discover history and learn about the stories of the past!
Maureen McEvers is a member of the Fort Hill Cemetery Board of Trustees. For more information, visit forthillcemetery.net.