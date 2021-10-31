Guest column: 'Hollywood Halloween,' starring Una O'Connor

Una who? Una O’Connor was the scene-stealing actress of James Whale’s movies "The Invisible Man" in 1933 and "The Bride of Frankenstein" in 1935. Her piercing, shrieking screams when discovering that the Monster was still alive, or when she disturbed the Invisible Man who had firmly told her that he was “not to be disturbed" — and woe to her when she did — are classic horror movie scenes. I recently watched "The Bride of Frankenstein," and it is still a heartstopper when in the opening the Monster, assumed dead, slowly appears in the water at the bottom of the burned-down windmill.

Growing up in Auburn, no matter how perfect a day outside, I was glued to the local Saturday afternoon programming: "Monster Movie Matinee." Cue: Scary music, a haunted house on a hill, a dripping candle and, wait for it ... Dr. E. Nick Witty’s bejeweled hand creeping out of his satin-lined coffin and, with that deep laugh from the grave, he and his friend Epal invited us to stay for a visit. In the back pages of my 1968 diary I kept a log and reviews of the movies I had watched. "The Bride of Frankenstein" earned my "really good" notation. I decided I would become an actress and wondered if Una O’Connor and I were related. We had the same last name, didn’t we? Decades passed. The internet arrived. Una and I are not related. Her real name is Agnes. Agnes Teresa McGlade. Oh well.

Born in Belfast, Ireland, on Oct. 23, 1880, Agnes T. McGlade died in Manhattan in 1959 and is buried in the Calvary Cemetery in Woodside, Queens. I lived in Manhattan for 41 years and although always on my list to visit, I never made the trip. I was busy. Never made it to the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, the Bronx Zoo or "The Phantom Of The Opera" either. I was busy.

Back in New York City for one day last October, I said to my oldest Auburn friend, Tim, who now lives on upper Broadway, was my next-door neighbor on Peacock Street and used to sit on the living room floor inside with me watching "Monster Movie Matinee" all those sunny Saturday afternoons: "Let’s go visit Una. Oct. 23 is coming up and it will be her 140th birthday. I’ll bring her a jar of mustard. It will be the perfect early birthday present!" The mustard referred to here is the mustard her character Jenny, the innkeeper’s wife, forgets to bring on the supper tray to Griffin, the Invisible Man, played by Claude Rains. Irritated, and with deliberate annoyance, she goes "clomp, clomp, clomp"-ing down the stairs from his room to the cellar kitchen to fetch the mustard. Director James Whale’s camera follows those clomping steps down, down, down and then "clomp, clomp, clomp"-ing back up to Griffin’s room. Upon opening his door — well, if you are a horror fan you know what happens. The sunglasses are off and the unwrapping has begun. Cue: Una’s shrieking scream. He did say he was "not to be disturbed," didn’t he?

Tim and I went to Holy Family Catholic school together. Our favorite route home was the long way, cutting through the old North Street Cemetery. There was and still is a side dirt road within the cemetery for long-gone groundskeepers. That was not for us; we kicked through the crisp fallen maple and oak leaves that blanketed some of Auburn’s first settlers.

The October sun warmed our afternoon trip to the Calvary Cemetery. I was stunned to find that it only took 20 minutes on the subway to arrive at the gates. And from here, surprise, surprise, is a direct view across the East River to the Empire State and Chrysler buildings. My not-so-old neighborhood. Una was always right here in my view.

One stop before ours, the subway doors opened and in came a time-travelling busker. An older man, dressed in peasant Renaissance attire. He leaned against the pole and from a tapestry shoulder bag took out a wooden recorder and began to play. OMG! After years of living in NYC, I’m now a tourist.

Before stepping into Calvary, we had a lunch of huevos rancheros in a nearby funky outdoor café. Above and across the street, the roaring elevated train cast those cinematic afternoon shadows. Just below was a shop called Pins and Needles. Custom embroidery and designs. Next time.

The Calvary Cemetery was established in 1845 by the trustees of St. Patrick’s Cathedral. They’re all here. Politicians, movie stars, my dog walker’s brother and gangsters. Lots of gangsters. Tough guy Francis "Two Guns" Crowley is nestled up the road from Una. Noted in his Calvary bio; "Eccentric gangster wannabe and cop killer. The boy who caused the infamous ‘Siege of 90th Street.’" Born on Halloween in 1911 in NYC, executed at Sing Sing in 1932 when he was 20 years old. He always carried two guns on him, hence the nickname. James Cagney’s film ‘White Heat’ is partly based on Crowley’s real life story. Bonus fun fact; the funeral of Don Vito Corleone from ‘The Godfather’ was filmed here.

Knowing that time was tight for my one-day visit, Tim had earlier scouted out the location of Una’s grave. Even so, we walked and walked and walked. And walked some more. No matter, we were on a mission. Tim led me to three rows of headstones and told me I now had to find Una myself. Which I did. He surprised me by bringing along my friend Jim Smith’s wonderful drawing of Una, which we placed under a visitor’s rock.

Una’s mother died when she was a toddler. Her father moved to Australia. Orphaned, she was brought up by her aunt, and studied at convent schools in Paris. Alone in her young life, she found her home on the stage. The audience and the sound of two hands clapping became family and friends. She studied at the Abbey Theatre in Dublin. There, she appeared in the plays of Strindberg, Synge and Shaw. She toured in a number of these plays between New York and London. Una was usually cast as the servant, the waitress, the hotel maid, the drudge. In 1928, at the Royal Court Theatre in a production of "Macbeth," she played the Third Witch. Twenty-one-year-old Laurence Olivier played Malcolm. "Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn and cauldron bubble."

When out of work, she confessed to critic Eric Johns: "I don’t know what I’m going to do. The end of my savings is in sight and I’ll not be able to pay the rent." Enter Noel Coward. Unknown to Una, Noel had been a fan and chose her to appear in his new play, "Cavalcade," at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane. Smash success! With "Cavalcade" now becoming a film, the Hollywood producers insisted Una reprise her role. In 1933, she packed her trunks and moved back to America, which she made her home. More films followed, including "The Invisible Man," "The Bride of Frankenstein" (the best part-two film ever!), "David Copperfield" with W.C. Fields and, special mention, "Murder!" in 1930. Filmed in Hertfordshire, England, written and directed by Alfred Hitchcock. Early Hitch. Creaky. Only for the devotee.

"Young Frankenstein," Mel Brooks’ 1974 hilarious homage to James Whale, features an unforgettable performance by Cloris Leachman. Spoofing Una O’Connor’s character Minnie, reimagined here as Frau Blucher (cue: horse whinny) and now with the truth coming out about her secret relationship with Dr. Victor Frankenstein, she exclaims with deep affection, "Yes! Yes! Say it! He was my boyfriend!"

Leaving Hollywood and moving to New York, Una was back on Broadway with her Hollywood costar Boris Karloff! Both shows were flops. "The Linden Tree," 1948, and "The Shop At Sly Corner," 1949, closed within days of opening. Something about "adverse notices," The New York Times reported. Still ... I’d forever cancel my Netflix just to go back in time and sit in the orchestra center and, yes, wait in the rain at the stage door. Una was only 5-foot-2. Boris, when not in costume as the Monster, was 5-foot-11. Four-inch lifts gave him the necessary height when filming. In her book, Mary Shelley described the Monster as 8 feet tall.

Karloff was married six times. Una never.

Connecting the dots, it appears that their friendship was long, and was so perhaps because Una could be a good listener. Here’s where I create a memory. Imagine one of those very alive Broadway cast parties. An Upper West Side studio packed with actors and musicians. Lots of booze. Lots of smoking. Lots of laughs. And now Boris is singing to Una, "Five foot two, eyes of blue. Oh what those five feet can do…"

Una lived in a small apartment, not far from Carnegie Hall. She died across town on the east side of Manhattan, at the Mary Manning House, of heart failure. A condition she had been afflicted with for years. Her New York Times obit lists some of her numerous films, but strangely enough, does not list our favorite, "The Bride of Frankenstein." Here is a snippet from that obit: "Miss O’Connor, who has done radio and television work, was named in 1944 by The Catholic Film & Radio Guide as the outstanding Irish film actress of the year. There are no immediate survivors."

Only us. Her fans. Happy Halloween, Una!

