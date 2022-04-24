Guest column: How do you grieve your cherished home?

How do you grieve over a home that you and your family have lived in for over 52 years?

We moved into our house on Capitol Street on Dec. 30, 1969. I had graduated from Niagara University in May of that year. That graduation was especially poignant. When I received my B.A. degree, instead of walking off the stage like everyone else, I walked directly toward our special visitor, Mr. Pat O’Brien, who was seated at the end of the stage. As I walked toward him, my film hero of many years, he was not certain why I was there. His quizzical looked turned into smiles as I went toward him with a greeting: “Welcome to Niagara, Mr. O’Brien!” As he sensed that I was the ultimate fan, he extended his palm toward mine. It was an enormous ham-like hand (the largest that I had ever seen), and I put my baby-like grasp in that monstrosity of a hand of his. It was a short half-minute, but it felt like an eternity. His presence there fulfilled my dream of personally meeting a film star in my lifetime.

I had hoped to find a job teaching English after I had graduated. I was still working as a mobile station operator for Iroquois Gas (now called National Fuel) in Tonawanda, near Buffalo, for almost 10 years. My waking hours were immersed in finding a job as an English teacher. I found that there were 60 school districts, where I submitted many résumés. In October, I finally struck gold. The assistant superintendent of the Auburn school district contacted me for an interview. I finally landed a job as a seventh grade teacher at what was then Central High School.

While my family was still in Buffalo, I rented a room on Walnut Street. I soon began my search for a home for my family. We had seven children then, and my youngest was only 10 months old. The only home that I viewed was on Capitol Street. Throughout those two months, I traveled to Buffalo every weekend. Finally, it was time to move everyone to Auburn.

It was a dark cold night when we finally arrived. The house was dark; there was no electricity in it yet. We took all our mattresses out of the U-Haul van, spread them out on the main floor and went to sleep. The next morning, in the light of day, we found that the kitchen ceiling had collapsed. The back of the house had suffered a severe ice storm. The local electric company turned on our power the second day. But the power company needed a plumber to connect our gas-operated range. That had to wait another day.

A neighbor next door helped us out by lending us their deep fryer. When we connected it, it had a short, and it knocked out the power in our house, so we all ate sandwiches the next day. My family was in limbo again and we couldn’t get service because the power company was closed on Jan. 1. A faculty member, Frank Reginelli who was happy to assist us in our constantly awkward situation, helped me pull down the old ceiling and replace it with new tiles. He was such a cherished friend and he never charged a dime.

Five of our children started school after the winter break. All our children attended Auburn schools, with the last graduating in 2000. As we became Auburnians, five more children were born here. Now, with all our children becoming adults, many married and a few had children of their own. We became isolated, and we never were invited to anyone’s home for even a bit of coffee. Everyone else seemed to be emotionally connected to other people they grew up with. Now that we had evolved into an empty nest, we had to leave to move into an apartment.

It has been a long time since we began living on Capitol Street, and the new task is now ahead of us. A new challenge now awaits us — in our selling our beloved home.

How does one grieve when we lose our cherished home?

Michael Ricci, of Auburn, is a former high school English teacher and author of his family's history. He can be contacted at nesb2015@gmail.com.

