Guest column: How you can support autism acceptance

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, choose kindness. If you see an individual on the spectrum struggling in your community, please be kind. That person is someone’s child, best friend and partner. They are doing their best to survive in a world that may belong to us all, yet has very little understanding and tolerance for them. It is not easy being neurodivergent in a neurotypical world.

Please be kind to caregivers, too. Trust me when I say we are doing our very best. Caregivers are on a spectrum, as well. We are continuously learning and evolving in our roles of supporting the ones we love most.

Total inclusion is a basic human right and a fundamental freedom. It is not a program, specialized classroom or social setting. Inclusion means all people are valued and that equality does not equal sameness.

Today is Autism Acceptance Day, and I stand before you as a mama who has spent too many nights awake on a tear-stained pillow, worrying what is going to happen to her baby after she’s gone. And that is something no parent should ever have to experience.

I leave you with a message from Maya Angelou: “Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better.” Here is your invitation to be better.