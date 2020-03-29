Guest column: In time of crisis, find comfort in God

(Editor's note: The following is a speech that the Rev. Barbara Blom was going to give at Trinity United Church of Christ in Union Springs on March 15 as part of the Southern Cayuga Wider Parish's annual Lenten Lecture Series. The speech, and subsequent ones in the series, were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.)
“All people are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. What affects one directly affects all indirectly.” — Martin Luther King Jr.
As part of the wider parish Lenten spirituality services, I offered to do the "Spirituality of Diversity." While diversity is my passion, this is also an interesting time to be talking about it as we are now witnessing how very interconnected the world is through this unprecedented world health crisis. We truly are in it together.
Paul said in 1 Corinthians 12:12:
For just as the body is one and has many members, and all the members of the body, though many, are one body, so it is with Christ. 13 For in the one Spirit we were all baptized into one body — Jews or Greeks, slaves or free — and we were all made to drink of one Spirit. 14 Indeed, the body does not consist of one member but of many. 15 If the foot would say, “Because I am not a hand, I do not belong to the body,” that would not make it any less a part of the body. 16 And if the ear would say, “Because I am not an eye, I do not belong to the body,” that would not make it any less a part of the body. 17 If the whole body were an eye, where would the hearing be? If the whole body were hearing, where would the sense of smell be? 18 But as it is, God arranged the members in the body, each one of them, as he chose. 19 If all were a single member, where would the body be? 20 As it is, there are many members, yet one body. 21 The eye cannot say to the hand, “I have no need of you,” nor again the head to the feet, “I have no need of you.” 22 On the contrary, the members of the body that seem to be weaker are indispensable, 23 and those members of the body that we think less honorable we clothe with greater honor, and our less respectable members are treated with greater respect; 24 whereas our more respectable members do not need this. But God has so arranged the body, giving the greater honor to the inferior member, 25 that there may be no dissension within the body, but the members may have the same care for one another. 26 If one member suffers, all suffer together with it; if one member is honored, all rejoice together with it.
We live in a nation, a world, that even before this crisis was becoming increasingly interconnected. People were traveling the world, some by choice, some running for their lives. I was in New York City last summer; as I walked through Times Square I was seeing the whole world pass me by. Indians, Africans, Muslims, Orthodox Jews, Hispanics, all enjoying a stroll through the most famous city in the world — just like me. People were laughing, smiling, chasing children, holding hands, eating food, sitting and watching the world go by — just like me. I am sure that in their homes, they sometimes cried, sometimes, stayed up late at night worrying about their future, about their children, about the state of the world, life and death — just like me.
In the biblical story, all people are children of Adam and Eve. We all came from the same thread, born of man and woman in a beautiful paradise, a paradise that still exists but one that became hidden as we developed fear. Fear of death, fear of the other, fear of losing what we have or think we should have. As time went on, Adam and Eve’s children argued and fought with one another because of these fears and paradise became even more elusive. But, according to our Christian story, eventually God, seeing what a mess humans were making of paradise, decided to interfere by coming in human form, a form recognizable to humans since they had strayed so far from the spirit of paradise. This was Jesus, who came to save the world through his example and teachings. Jesus showed us a “way,” a path of being in the world that would restore paradise, bring us back to a state of mind where we could rediscover the beautiful creation that God had gifted our first parents.
Most of Jesus’ famous teachings involved foreigners, the despised “other.” In the story of the Good Samaritan, we all know that the Jewish leaders passed the man in the ditch, but it was the Samaritan who stopped and carried the man to an inn where he paid for his care for three days. Samaritans were considered an “other,” not people that Jews should talk to or interact with, they were often despised by the Jews, but here Jesus is making the point that it is more important to help our fellow human being regardless of faith tradition, culture or nationality. And again, in the story of the Ten Lepers, it is the tenth leper who turns around to thank Jesus, again a Samaritan. The Woman at the Well, the lectionary reading for March 15 and the Syrophonician Woman, the lectionary reading for March 9, and two of my favorite stories, again teach us that it is the “other” and in these two cases, woman, one whom Jesus has his longest conversation with and the other who is the only person in the Bible to win a debate with Jesus — who Jesus uses as examples of his mission with us.
In the Woman at the Well story, Jesus meets a single woman at the well. They have a long conversation about life, about the meaning of life. She has lost husbands and is now single, remember that a woman without a man to protect her in this ancient society was very vulnerable, but here was this woman alone at the well, the source of life in a dry land. Jesus has his longest conversation with her, a woman from a different tradition, and, much to the chagrin of his disciples, he follows her home! His disciples are actually quite horrified that Jesus left the Jews to go to a different culture’s village where he is welcomed and ends up spending three days!
And, in my other favorite story, a woman comes to Jesus to beg for healing for her daughter. He is tired and eating with his disciples. He has had a long day and I imagine them laughing and joking as they eat and drink. This woman is in rags, she is dirty and she is a woman alone, a nothing, worse even than a dog. But she persists and states that even dogs are welcome to the crumbs at the table. Jesus finally agrees and says “your faith” has made you well. It is important to note that he says “your faith” because she is not Jewish.
There are many other stories in the Gospels that highlight Jesus’ effort to include all peoples regardless of faith, economic or social status. He turns the norms of the tradition on end, he literally turns the tables and through his teachings and life examples we come to recognize that God is much bigger than religion or beliefs. God is the holy and scared spirit that Paul talks about, the spirit that connects us through the very mystery and divine body of Christ that our tiny little “rational” working minds have a difficult time seeing as we focus so much on difference, on otherness, on judgments and fears.
Phycologists often refer to the “reptilian brain,” the parts of our brain that carry those tape recordings of all the wrongs that have ever been done to us, the anxieties and the fears that keep us up at night. This is our “fight or flight” brain, the one that makes it all about us, our needs, our wants, our fears. This reptilian brain often projects all those fears on another, often an “other.” As we become more disconnected in this high tech, indoor world, we risk moving further from paradise. We risk letting this reptilian brain overwhelm us. We see the enemy in those people from the other side of the aisle, those who come from a different culture, or dress differently, or use different languages and traditions to worship, who have a different skin color, who love in ways we don’t understand. But the thing is that all this “otherness” only serves our reptilian brain.
When we recognize our shared humanity as children of Adam and Eve, we move into a higher state of being, closer to a oneness with God and God’s paradise. It is a place of great beauty that eliminates fear, fear of the “other,” fear of death and into an acknowledgement that we are indeed all in this together through what the Unitarian Universalists call the “interconnected web of existence of which we are a part.”
So, during this unprecedented time of worldwide crisis and fear, may we find comfort knowing that God is indeed the great mystery of the universe, creator of all that is, was and ever will be. And may we soon be able to sit on the benches in Time Square and see the world all around us, and rejoice in the richness of its diversity!
As MLK said, “All people are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. What affects one directly affects all indirectly.”
The Rev. Barbara Blom lives in Aurora and attended Wells College. She is the foster parent of three young Afghan refugees who attend Southern Cayuga schools, and the parent of a young man who attends Union Springs. She just earned a Doctorate of Ministry from the United Lutheran Seminary in Philadelphia, with a focus on interfaith work. Blom is the director of the Interfaith Center for Action and Healing, and the pastor of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in America in Spencer.
