Guest column: Memories of delivering The Citizen-Advertiser, part four

Just a few more stories

One thing that I’m sure my six brothers and I can agree on is that the Hollywood version of the suburban newspaper boy is a myth. In the movies, a young boy rides his bike on a warm summer afternoon, happily tossing newspapers to houses along the way. Nothing could be further from the truth. There is absolutely no way you can ride a bike and manage a bulky canvas bag filled with over 100 newspapers. And, for that matter, there is no basket that can be attached to a bike to serve the same purpose. I know it can’t be done because I tried: once, and only once. With the unwieldy bag full of papers, and subscribers houses only 30 or 40 feet apart, the day I tried was spent like any other day — lugging a huge bundle of papers — but also walking my bike instead of riding it. I suppose I was able to ride for the last 10 or 20 deliveries, but it definitely was not worth it.

On the other hand, one essential skill that made delivering easier was “folding“ the paper. Most days, when the paper was anywhere from 20 to 30 pages long, being good at folding the paper could cut delivery time almost in half! It’s hard to describe in words. Taking the paper already folded in half the way it is normally picked up, a good paperboy could fold it in either thirds or quarters so that the open edges of individual pages of the paper could be tucked into the closed edges on the other side of the paper. Picture what the newspaper looks like when you roll it up to, say, swat a fly. A good paperboy could create that shape in such a way that it could then be thrown quite a distance without unraveling. No rubber bands or plastic bags needed. Instead of walking up to each one, you could walk along the sidewalk and throw a paper as far as 30 feet onto the front porch of the house where it belonged. Of course, papers would unravel from time to time, and you’d find yourself picking up the pieces in the front yard. Or, as I know Tom experienced every now and then, a paper thrown too far could end up on the roof of that porch! When you have the exact amount of papers you need to deliver (no extras), that presents a real problem.