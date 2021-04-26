Guest column: Memories of delivering The Citizen-Advertiser, part three

Like the routine that Tom and I had established, when the three of us reached the grocery store on Owasco Street, Paul would take a handful of papers and continue, while Dave and I covered Miller Street. Along the way we would gather the proper-sized rocks that we needed to compete in what we had named the “Knute Rockne Seven-rock Rock Tourney.“ Paul would hustle through his part of the route on a Owasco Street and meet us at the corner of Miller and Lizette where, in the middle of the Owasco outlet, still sat the foundation to the old Lizette Street bridge. For as long as I can remember there was never a bridge, just the foundation, which was now the target of our rock throwing tournament. The three of us would position ourselves on the edge of Miller Street, overlooking the outlet. We had an uninterrupted view of the bridge foundation. One at a time we would throw rocks at it to see who could hit it most frequently. We would save the last rock, however, to see exactly how far we could throw it. Distance, not accuracy. Paul and Dave had pretty good arms, but could never quite clear the outlet. Being older, I had a stronger arm and could reliably clear the water and land a rock in the trees and bushes on the other side. Just beyond the bank on the far side, where the old bridge once connected to Osborne Street, there was now a parking lot that could probably hold 10 or 12 cars. On one particular summer day, I must’ve had the perfect rock to throw because not long after it left my hand, Paul, Dave and I clearly heard it hit one of the cars parked in that lot! We returned to our newspaper delivery responsibilities immediately.