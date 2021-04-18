Guest column: Memories of delivering The Citizen-Advertiser, part two

The best version of collecting was “seasons greetings” during the holidays. That is when paperboys purchased from the paper a slick, one-page glossy new year calendar for each of our subscribers. It had a relevant picture from somewhere in Auburn and, of course, the masthead for The Citizen. They cost about five cents apiece. Like the regular collecting routine, but a lot more brazen. A week or two before Christmas, you would tuck the calendars into your newspaper bag and bang on every subscriber's door to announce “seasons greetings!” and hand out a calendar when they appeared. That, of course, was code for, “I’m your paperboy and it’s time to give me a Christmas gift.” Most subscribers were very generous and would give you a dollar or two, which more than covered the nickel you paid for the calendar! Some of the nicest subscribers would even hand out a five-dollar bill. I recall knocking on the door of a double house on Lizette Street where a young, single, male subscriber probably rented. At the time he seemed old enough to be an adult, but my bet is he wasn’t even 25 years old. I wouldn’t be surprised if he was a teacher. He opened the door and I gave him my very best “seasons greetings!” He responded with a pleasant thank you, accepted the calendar and closed the door. I left a little disappointed, but not upset. I mean, it only cost a nickel. I turned the corner at Lizette, doubling back on Owasco Street, and had delivered one or two more papers when I heard a voice behind me: “Hey, hold up a second.” It was the fellow from Lizette Street following after me with one or two dollars, I can’t remember. Maybe he was only 23 years old, but he had figured it out. He got it. That little kid, lugging newspapers around in the winter and in the dark, deserved a little holiday cheer. It hadn’t bothered me that he didn’t get it right away, but it made me doubly appreciative that now he did and felt strongly enough about it to chase after me.