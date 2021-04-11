Guest column: Memories of delivering The Citizen-Advertiser

The offices and printing plant for The Citizen were located downtown near Dill and State Street, before the Loop Road was built. We’d walk there from Holy Family and wait for papers to come off the press. On a good day the wait might be only half an hour, but typically it was closer to an hour, and much longer on days when the paper was big (many pages printed in two or three sections) or when the presses were down. During those waits, all sorts of nonsense went on as 10-20 teenaged newspaper boys tried to kill time. I never had the guts to do it, but Tom (and I think Mike, too) weren’t afraid to pitch coins in the alley beside the offices. The games were usually nickels, quarters and sometimes half-dollars (usually only on payday when paperboys were paid, in cash, by the newspaper, and your “envelope” included the big, heavy Kennedy half-dollars). If a game included four or five players, and you were lucky enough to throw a few “leaners” that paid double, the payoff could be pretty high. Of course, so could the loss, and I wanted none of that!

On Monday afternoon, after spending the weekend getting payments from all the subscribers on our routes, all the paperboys would bring the money they collected to the office where Dorothy would recount it and subtract what we owed for purchasing newspapers in the first place. The difference was yours to keep. And it supplemented what the paper paid carriers for the number of subscribers on the route and the size of the papers (pages and inserts) printed that week. It was the paperboy’s responsibility to have coins ready for counting in the paper wrappers they gave us: 50 pennies to a wrapper, 20 nickels, 50 dimes, and 10 or 20 quarters each to a wrapper. That made it easier for Dorothy to count. And God help you if one of your wrappers was missing a quarter, or a dime! Dorothy also had control of the room where all the paperboys waited for their papers. It was a dark room with a couple vending machines and several large tables with metal tops where you would count your papers when they were brought up from the presses. Before you left the building, you needed to make sure you’d been given enough papers. If not, it was great; you were able to yell, “Short!” at the top of your lungs and one of the young pressmen would have to come out and recount your papers to be sure you weren’t just trying to get away with more than you were supposed to. They were cool guys because they could count papers three at a time compared to the two at a time that we used to count.