Guest column: Memories of the New York State Fair

For over 20 years, my husband and I had a booth at the Grange building at the New York State Fair. My husband was a woodworker, and made all kinds of items, which he demonstrated for the public using various woodcrafting tools. By hand he made lazy Susans, watch dome bases, engraved wooden signs and clocks. Of the items he made, I think he was most proud of his clocks.
I was a wreath decorator and made various craft items. We would load up two vans early in the morning, drive from Auburn to the fairgrounds, stop and unload our items in the Grange, then drive to the infield where the fair vendors were to park. We had to be there before 9 a.m., then back to the Grange to unpack and prepare to display our items at 10 a.m., when the fair buildings were due to open. At that time, the Grange also featured many interesting historical items and pictures of past fairs dating back to the late 1800s. There was also a salon set up for free haircuts by students from a beauty school, and a massage unit for chiropractic demonstrations. There was a stage in the center of the Grange building that displayed local talent several times a day. I particularly enjoyed watching the Piney Mountain Cloggers, who performed three times each day.
One of our favorite things to do at the fair was enjoy many of the wonderful foods. The Grange building was located across from the dairy building, and right next to the Twin Trees pizza stand; we had quick access to bagels, milk, French fries and, of course, fabulous pizza! The Grange had a restaurant farther down toward the midway, which featured daily roast beef dinners. After unloading our vans early in the morning, we would go quickly to the Grange restaurant for delicious roast beef hash. Later in the day, we looked forward to sausage sandwiches with peppers and onions, or perhaps any of the delicious entrees at the Dinosaur Bar-B-Q stand.
My daughter and her family had a booth at the Crafter’s Village area. They traveled all the way from Akron, Ohio, and lived with my husband and I during fair time. My daughter did tole painting and created many beautiful hand-painted items, including wooden bowls, lawn ornaments and Christmas and holiday decorations and signs. One of the lawn ornaments was a very large wooden pumpkin on a stake for use in yards around Halloween. A funny story: We kept some of our daughter’s items in our booth to sell for her, and these items included some of the pumpkin ornaments. One evening, a large bat got into the Grange and began flying around. Many people panicked, but mostly the women, because they had been told that bats get into your hair. My husband quickly seized one of the pumpkin ornaments, wrapped his hands around the stake and used the pumpkin as a baseball bat! Wham! He redirected the bat out the door and received many thanks from the terrified ladies!
Vendors and fair patrons alike no doubt remember the storm of 1998, which struck on the last day of the fair in 1998.
On the eve of Labor Day, we received a call in the middle of the night from our granddaughter, a Syracuse University student, to tell us that Syracuse had been hit by a terrible storm, and she was concerned about her parents and us at the fair. We hurried to the fairground the next morning to find that the fair was on lockdown, but that they were allowing the crafters to come in and salvage their items. The Grange and the Crafter’s Village had been flooded, and the roof had been taken off the dairy building. The fairgrounds were devastated, and three people were killed. As it turned out, that would be the last time we worked the fair. After wearily packing up that day and reflecting on our 20 years at the fair, we decided that it was time to step down and focus on weekend craft shows in the area around Auburn.
Even though we had given up our craft business at the fair, our entire family made it a point to come to the fair every year; it became a family tradition. Our daughter and her growing family continued to make the trip from Akron and, later, New York City to spend a few days at the fair each year.
The year 2020 will be the first year in almost 30 that our family will not attend the fair, due to COVID-19.
I am thinking that there is someone out there who has one of my husband’s clocks.
Mary Beardsley lives in Auburn.
