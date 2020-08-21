Guest column: Memories of the New York State Fair

My daughter and her family had a booth at the Crafter’s Village area. They traveled all the way from Akron, Ohio, and lived with my husband and I during fair time. My daughter did tole painting and created many beautiful hand-painted items, including wooden bowls, lawn ornaments and Christmas and holiday decorations and signs. One of the lawn ornaments was a very large wooden pumpkin on a stake for use in yards around Halloween. A funny story: We kept some of our daughter’s items in our booth to sell for her, and these items included some of the pumpkin ornaments. One evening, a large bat got into the Grange and began flying around. Many people panicked, but mostly the women, because they had been told that bats get into your hair. My husband quickly seized one of the pumpkin ornaments, wrapped his hands around the stake and used the pumpkin as a baseball bat! Wham! He redirected the bat out the door and received many thanks from the terrified ladies!

Vendors and fair patrons alike no doubt remember the storm of 1998, which struck on the last day of the fair in 1998.