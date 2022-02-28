Guest column: Mindset is key to reaching fitness goals

As we make our way into the first quarter of the new year, are you still "on track" with your health and fitness goals? On Jan. 1, we are all kale smoothies, gym sessions and #fitforlife, but once the groundhog sees his shadow, over 80% of people have already given up on their "new year, new you" goals (Forbes, Dec. 31, 2021). Why is it so hard to stick to our health and fitness resolutions?

We often hear a lot of hype about goal setting in the beginning of the year. We get a cute planner from Etsy, create a vision board on Pinterest and commit to big goals for ourselves, our bodies and our health. Goal setting is a great place to start, but it’s not what helps us make the changes we want. Think about it: Two Olympic athletes have the same goal, to stand on the podium with a gold medal. If their goals are identical, why does one achieve the goal and one doesn’t? The goals you set are not the determining factor of your success. The habits you implement and systems you create toward achieving your goal are what contribute most to your ability to reach the desired outcome.

When it comes to achieving optimal fitness, nutrition and health goals, motivation (or lack of it) is often the villain in the story. “I just can’t seem to find the motivation,” people say, as if it is a lost Easter egg hiding under a rock from last spring. Here’s a secret: Motivation is fleeting. Motivation is a fickle friend, who is never quite there for you when you need it. It waxes and wanes hour to hour, day to day, and never shows up for you on time. It is not motivation that is to blame, it is the habits and systems we have set up in our lives that are the differentiators. A habit is an action that you repeat until it becomes a part of your identity. The people who show up to the gym every morning at 5, even if it is snowing, even if they’re sore, even if they would rather hit the snooze button, show up because it is who they are. The habit has become so engrained that to not go to the gym would feel misaligned with their identity. Habits that we repeat over and over quite literally become who we are. It’s all about getting the reps in (pun intended).

When creating fitness, health and nutrition habits, the key is to align the habits with the identity of the person you want to become. For example, asking yourself the simple question, “What would the healthiest version of me eat for lunch?” before fixing yourself a plate, will help put you in a future-minded state and guide you toward the identity of the person you’re becoming. Write down the habits that a fit, healthy and wholesome version of you does daily. Maybe it’s going for a 10-minute walk after every meal, or maybe it is committing to cooking all weeknight dinners at home. Whatever habits align with the identity of future you, start implementing them and repeating them daily. Over time those habits will compound, and they won’t be just things you are doing, they will become who you are. Using "I am" statements will help change your mindset to begin believing that these healthy habits are a part of your character. “I am someone who takes the stairs instead of the elevator” and “I am someone who eats vegetables at every meal” sound a lot different than saying “I’m trying to exercise and eat healthier."

If you have fitness and health goals for 2022, you are among the many. You can make this time different by implementing habits and systems that make "new year, new you" not only achievable, but sustainable. After all, who wants to start from scratch year after year with the same health goals? Not you, you habit-creating maverick! Whether it’s running one mile, or running the New York City Marathon, you now know that the goal is only the starting point. Start with a goal, create habits that support the person you want to become, shift your identity, clap for yourself, create a new goal and repeat. You are only a few new habits away from becoming the best version of yourself. No protein powder required.

Mara Casler, of Aurelius, is a certified nutritionist through Cornell University, and holds a bachelor's degree in fitness development and a master's degree in recreation therapy from SUNY Cortland. She is a fitness enthusiast who loves weightlifting, riding her bike along the lake, hiking with her dog Oakley, and helping others become the healthiest version of themselves.

