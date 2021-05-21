Guest column: Moravia cat program has some lofty goals

Did you ever see a cat with the tip of its left ear gone and wondered what that could mean?
The folks at the Cat Program at the Old Barn Inc. in the heart of Moravia has the answer, and that is TNR — trap, neuter, release — which is the main mission of the Cat Program.
After a cat is trapped and “fixed” by the program's volunteers, the tip of the left ear is removed so if they see the cat again, they can determine on sight that the animal was already trapped once. Some cats will return to the traps because they once received food there. They are simply released.
The traps are friendly, and cats that are caught in them are spayed or neutered and vaccinated for rabies and other cat maladies. If they are friendly, they can be adopted. As for the wilder ones, they are returned to the colony they came from. No cat is ever euthanized or “put to sleep."
The Cat Program is not a shelter, a veterinary clinic or drop-off center for unwanted cats. They are simply a couple of people who care enough about their community and the feline population to want to do something about it! Everything they do and have done to date is strictly volunteer, so at this time they are only working in the community of Moravia and immediate surrounding areas.
It all began in 2019, when Patty Reynolds, a former Cornell licensed veterinary technician, and Nicole Ritchie found they had a common goal of helping decrease the population of feral cats — or, as they call them, community cats.
What started out as six stainless steel cages in a garage with no climate control proved to be too cold for the cats, so Nicole came up with an idea. She decided to approach her family, who own the Oldest House in Moravia B&B on Main Street, to ask if she and Patty could use the loft in the barn out back. Now they have insulation, heat, electricity and space to help several more cats. They have become their own entity, have just completed their 501(c)(3), and hope to get funding for the program.
Until now, they have always existed solely on donations of money and goods. Now that they are tax-exempt, donations are tax-deductible. The village of Moravia provided some funding last year to help offset expenses and provide more traps. These traps are available to village residents, as is assistance in trapping the cats.
Now, you may ask, what exactly is a community, or feral cat?
A feral cat is one that has never really had any exposure to or interaction with humans. The animals may have been born into this life, abandoned or lost long ago. They form colonies, and very few will be able to become “pets” without a lot of work and patience.
Most cats that are “free range” cats are not spayed or neutered. These cats can become a real nuisance to the community if not kept in check. When the Cat Program does trap a cat, they will post it on social media to see if it's someone’s pet who may have slipped out. When this happens, the cat is returned to its home.
All friendly cats are dewormed and treated for fleas and ticks. They are quarantined as much as possible. TNR cats are kept only long enough to get spayed or neutered and recover from surgery. Because of the stress of being trapped and having the procedure done, female cats are kept three days and males one day in order to give them a chance to heal and get their feet under them.
The program tends to have three types of cats at their facility: pregnant cats, roamers (the friendly cats that are trapped) and the community cats. All cats that are friendly will be adopted out. At this point, they have five momma kitties and 24 babies, and eight community cats that have recently been altered.
One of the biggest challenges the program faces is getting affordable appointments with veterinarians and paying for those appointments.
They work closely with the Central New York Spay and Neuter Assistance Program, which provides low-cost spay and neutering, but appointments get booked as soon as they are opened. The program also works with the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY and Cornell University's shelter medicine program in order to ensure proper care and medicine can be obtained.
There is a suggested donation process to adopt the friendly cats. They are a $50 donation for unaltered (not fixed) cats, and $75 for altered cats.
Now, you may ask, what the program's ultimate goal and endgame is. It's really quite simple. The goal is to have no more kittens born diseased and dying, or turning into feral cats. It’s a constant struggle, but the numbers of feral cats are slightly decreasing, in part, because of their efforts.
In addition to adopting a cat, you can also donate goods to the program, such as wet and dry food, bleach, unscented litter (no non-clumping litter, please), cat carriers, large steel dog cages or gift cards for local stores, which will provide the help these cats need. Appointments and masks are required!
To help out or to reach the Cat Program, you may call Patty Reynolds at (315) 730-6731 or Nicole Ritchie at (315) 730-6301. You can also visit their wish lists on Chewy and Amazon, listed under "the Cat Program."
For more information on the Cat Program, or to help or donate, visit facebook.com/thecatprogram or thecatprogram.com. Donations can also be made through Venmo and PayPal (thecatprogram.theoldbarn@gmail.com). Cans, bottles and goods can also be donated at 52 S. Main St. in Moravia, behind the bed and breakfast, but please call first.
Trish Watkins lives in Moravia.