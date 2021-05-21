Guest column: Moravia cat program has some lofty goals

What started out as six stainless steel cages in a garage with no climate control proved to be too cold for the cats, so Nicole came up with an idea. She decided to approach her family, who own the Oldest House in Moravia B&B on Main Street, to ask if she and Patty could use the loft in the barn out back. Now they have insulation, heat, electricity and space to help several more cats. They have become their own entity, have just completed their 501(c)(3), and hope to get funding for the program.

Until now, they have always existed solely on donations of money and goods. Now that they are tax-exempt, donations are tax-deductible. The village of Moravia provided some funding last year to help offset expenses and provide more traps. These traps are available to village residents, as is assistance in trapping the cats.

Now, you may ask, what exactly is a community, or feral cat?

A feral cat is one that has never really had any exposure to or interaction with humans. The animals may have been born into this life, abandoned or lost long ago. They form colonies, and very few will be able to become “pets” without a lot of work and patience.