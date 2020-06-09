Guest column: My Guillain-Barré syndrome story

I was quickly educated about what Guillain-Barré syndrome was. It is a very insidious disease. It is an autoimmune disease. Your own immune system, which is usually your friend, suddenly attacks you and strips the protective layer, known as the myelin sheath, off your nerves. The nervous system is the part of your body that carries messages from various parts of your body to your muscles. Without the myelin sheath, the nerves can’t carry the message to the muscles, and that part of your body becomes paralyzed. The protective layer can grow back, but it does so at an extremely slow pace. When I would ask when I would walk again, doctors would answer, “We don’t know!”

Fast-forward from 2008 to the present date, and I don’t walk and I also have little control of my hands!

Not everyone who contracts Guillain-Barré syndrome is affected the same way. I’ve heard of people who were diagnosed and had it for three weeks, one week or various other lengths of time.