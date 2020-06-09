Guest column: My Guillain-Barré syndrome story

"Have you ever had Guillain-Barré?"
That’s one of the questions the doctors or nurses ask you when you’re about to get the flu shot. They usually don’t know how to pronounce it, and most people waiting to get the flu shot have never heard of it. So of course the answer is “no,” and you are given the shot!
Guillain-Barré syndrome is a very unusual name for a sickness. In late November 2008, when my doctor told me he thought that was what I had, I thought probably a couple of pills and I would be good to go. By this time I was becoming more and more paralyzed. He sent me to Auburn Community Hospital. At that time the hospital had no way of doing anything for me, so I waited all afternoon for transportation to Upstate Syracuse Hospital. Upon arriving at Upstate, a nurse took me in her arms and said, “I’ve been waiting for you. You have a horrible disease called Guillain-Barré syndrome, and in three months or three years you might be able to walk again!”
I said, “I opt for the three months!”
She responded, “I’m sorry, you don’t get to choose!”
Thus was the beginning of a journey that is still ongoing today!
By the time the sun arose the next morning, I was totally paralyzed except for my mouth, and I think several people wished that was paralyzed also!
I was quickly educated about what Guillain-Barré syndrome was. It is a very insidious disease. It is an autoimmune disease. Your own immune system, which is usually your friend, suddenly attacks you and strips the protective layer, known as the myelin sheath, off your nerves. The nervous system is the part of your body that carries messages from various parts of your body to your muscles. Without the myelin sheath, the nerves can’t carry the message to the muscles, and that part of your body becomes paralyzed. The protective layer can grow back, but it does so at an extremely slow pace. When I would ask when I would walk again, doctors would answer, “We don’t know!”
Fast-forward from 2008 to the present date, and I don’t walk and I also have little control of my hands!
Not everyone who contracts Guillain-Barré syndrome is affected the same way. I’ve heard of people who were diagnosed and had it for three weeks, one week or various other lengths of time.
There is a belief, by some, that Guillain-Barré is caused by the flu shot. Doctors will tell you that’s not possible, but almost exactly two weeks after getting the flu shot was the beginning of my journey. Perhaps coincidence, perhaps not? Most support group meetings that I go to have that as the major commonality. When I asked my doctor the question, his response was, “I’m not sure, Ellis, but I do know far more lives are saved by the flu shot than the number of people who contracted Guillain-Barré syndrome.” That statement makes sense.
In this horrible time of the coronavirus, I’m not trying to frighten anybody. But Guillain-Barré syndrome definitely is something to be aware of.
Ellis Ward lives in Auburn. May was Guillain-Barré Syndrome Awareness Month. For more information, visit gbs-cidp.org.
