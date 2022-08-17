Guest column: Once upon a time, Auburn High School 1970-1971

On June 27, 1971, a very hot Sunday evening, and a few days after the prom, Auburn High School’s first graduating class put on their caps and gowns and in a procession, led by district Superintendent John Mullen, walked down the steps of Holland Stadium and found their seats on the field. They listened to the speeches. They heard their names called. They accepted their diplomas. And away they went!

Those graduates will be celebrating their 50-plus-1-year reunion over the weekend of this coming Sept. 16 and 17.

We have grandchildren? Yes, we have grandchildren! We actually have grandchildren attending Auburn High! Aye yai yai yai yai. We blinked. Seniors then. Seniors now.

In the late '60s, students at East, West and Central High had known for some time that the move to the new high school on Lake Avenue was on the horizon. However, the students at Mount Carmel never saw that coming. The sting of the shocking news in the spring of 1970 — that due to lower enrollment Mount Carmel would be closing and that their days at their beloved school were numbered — was for them, heartbreaking. Most had been together since grammar school at St. Alphonsus, Holy Family, St. Mary’s, St. Hyacinth’s, SS. Peter & Paul, St. Aloysius, Sacred Heart, St. Francis of Assisi and Camp Columbus. There were tears in the hallways. Distress everywhere. One of life’s first forks in the road.

The closing of Mount Carmel was equally alarming for the Auburn school board. The new building designed by Beardsley & Beardsley was for 2,500 students. Now, 3,000 would be attending in the fall. This brought the senior class number to 625. And it wasn’t quite ready. Our summer vacation extended well beyond Labor Day. Bored to death, my mother daily told me to "Just sit down and read a book!" Instead, I threaded up my sewing machine, got out my Simplicity pattern and made culottes. Lots of culottes. I couldn’t wear my Mount Carmel uniform anymore, could I? Oddly enough, farmer jeans turned out to be in vogue that fall.

The maple leaves turned red, the chestnuts fell and ready or not, the doors to the new high school opened. Did we have a map when we got off the bus? Where is my homeroom? Where is my locker? The paint was still wet. A blissful chaos ruled. And within a few weeks, the lights at Holland Stadium beamed down on the dream team: the Auburn Maroons. This team combined the best players from our former high schools into one. A team that went undefeated that season. A legend created. This coming Sept. 16, 51 years later, those Friday night lights will switch on for a rematch back at Holland Stadium against Watertown. On that long ago autumn night, Auburn crushed Watertown at 47 to 6. This year ... we wish them well. On the same evening of the rematch, we will be honoring our equally legendary cheer squad and marching band.

Go Auburn go! Auburn! Auburn! Auburn!

Football ruled, but other clubs at school formed. There was the French Club. The German Club. The Italian Club. Not certain what these clubs did, but I’ll guess that after school they gathered and conversed in a foreign language about one day boarding TWA and flying to Rome, Berlin or the Eiffel Tower. And I bet they did! No stopping a boomer. Also meeting after school were the Antique Auto Club, Chess Club, Majorette Club (if only I could have twirled a baton!), Chorus, Drama Club, Ski Club, Golf Club, Model U.N. and many more. Sports had track, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, gymnastics, golf, baseball, basketball, field hockey and swimming. And if those weren’t your bag, there was art and photography, or you could join the yearbook staff. Who, thanks to them, cemented our memories.

In 1970 there were four schools, hence four yearbooks. Central was Mercury, East was Arrow, West was Tech and Carmel was Diadem. Our AHS 1971 yearbook was Images. Many of our senior pictures had quotes. "Won’t you stop and remember me?" "The devil made me do it!" "What you see, is what you get!" "Que sera, sera." "Right on!" "No man is a banana." "Groovy."

Do yearbooks still have quotes? I hope so.

By late fall, we were figuring it out. Thanks to the color-coded maps posted on hallway walls.

"You are here." And those morning announcements. Who was that yackety girl telling us where to go and what to do? Still, there was adventure at every corner. We wandered around. And around. And around. Every weekend there was something happening: the senior Halloween party, the homecoming dance, the Emerson. And for a drama nerd like me, "Picnic" opened in November. Brian McLernan diligently rehearsed us at play practice every evening after supper.

Dad drove me in and picked me up after. The auditorium was not yet finished, so Brian staged the play in the round on risers in the gym. Whaaat? So progressive, we thought. By spring, the theater was ready and, for three unforgettable evenings, the knights and ladies of Camelot danced to "The Lusty Month Of May." Bruce Van Brocklin, our Lancelot, entered from stage right on a white horse. "Camelot! In far off France I heard your call ..." Such a gifted voice. "If ever I would leave you, it wouldn’t be in springtime." Tragically, Bruce left us in the summer of 1974.

Bruce and fellow classmates that have passed on will be remembered at our reunion. We will see their names and recall their faces.

Here’s to the ones that we got

Cheers to the wish you were here, but you’re not

‘Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

Of everything we’ve been through

Toast to the ones here today

Toast to the ones that we lost on the way

— Maroon 5

Oh, that street called Memory Lane! Let’s walk on down. We smoked a little weed. Drank a little too much Boone’s Farm. Couldn’t get into Curley’s without a sheriff's ID. Or could we? Drove around Hoopes singing along to our eight-tracks playing Todd Rundgren, The Doors and, I confess, The Carpenters. "A kiss for luck and we’re on our way."

My treasured class ring is at the bottom of Owasco Lake, somewhere between Koenig’s and Wyckoff’s. Broken bits of glass still wash up on the shore, and I always look for that ring.

An old friend reminded me that unlike Mount Carmel, the students from East, West and Central had the comfort of seeing their former teachers join them at Auburn High. I was lucky to be in Jerome Calimeri’s English class. Being assigned the reading of Melville’s "Bartleby" gave me my motto: "I would prefer not to." Janet Scarborough taught me how to type a letter; priceless. Bill Kane opened my eyes to the poor and elderly in my hometown. In my imagination today, Phil Oropallo, my driver's ed teacher sits in the passenger seat of my car telling me to "Look. Look. And look again." Nick Douglas, my photography teacher, told me that more than just taking a picture Joanne, "capture a moment." And didn't he teach us how to make a camera out of a matchbox? And that darkroom; despite the smell of the film-developing chemicals, being alone with a boy in the darkroom, hearts beat a bit faster.

I don’t remember wearing a gym suit. Or going to gym class. How did I get out of that? My bad. If I had at least attempted to get on the volleyball court or picked up a basketball, I would have gotten to know Betty Lacey. Friends have told me that she was an early champion of equal rights and opportunities, and funding for girl’s sports. That she was tough, consistent, fair, fun, supportive and reliable. A friend, a confidant. And that she fostered positive relationships between members of her teams, who became lifetime friends. Remember her when you drive past the school and see the field named in her honor: "Betty Lacey Field."

The reunion party weekend is a month away. I’ll touch up my roots. I’ll think about losing 5 pounds. I’ll listen to my James Taylor, Carole King and Joni of course. After the game on Friday, we’ll meet at Tinker’s. I wonder if we can still fit 11 in a booth and share a plate of fries like we did at Eddie’s?

Reunion details The Auburn High School Class of 1971's 50th (+1) reunion will take place Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16 and 17. That Friday’s events will take place at the Auburn Maroons football game at Holland Stadium, then Tinkers Guild. Auburn's 1970 undefeated football team and cheer squad will be honored at halftime of the game. That Saturday, the reunion event will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. at Lakeview Country Club. There will be hors d’oeuvres, beer, cake and a cash bar, as well as a remembrance for classmates who have passed away and a group photo that will be sent to classmates after the party. Admission is $30 per person, and classmates should indicate whether they are bringing a guest. Payment is accepted by check or money order, made payable to AHS Class of 1971 and mailed to Auburn High School Class of 1971, 144 Genesee St., Suite 102-104, Auburn, NY 13021. Payment should be made by Sept. 1, and include an email, phone number and mailing address. The class’s reunion was delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The class of 1971 is the first to graduate from the current Auburn High School building after the district’s four high schools were combined. For more information, find “Auburn NY HS Class of 1971” on Facebook or classmates.com, or email joanneoconnor1971@gmail.com.