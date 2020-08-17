Guest column: Reimagining learning in Auburn

What happens when you combine imagination, community, partnership and inclusion? You get opportunity. My name is Christina and I own the Soul and Mind Evolution Inclusive Sensory Center. And this fall we are embarking on a new opportunity for our community as we invite families to participate and partner in our Blended Learner Centered Academy.
In only a few short weeks, change is inevitable for many families, and a vast amount of uncertainties follow. And therein lies stress, as families scramble to find affordable child care, navigate the myriad of challenges that result in working from home and face concerns over assuming the responsibilities as a partner in your child’s education, especially as we navigate new approaches and technologies. Then there is the global health crisis itself and the subsequent yet necessary measures in keeping your family and community safe. If you’re a special needs family, the plethora of concerns that we have with each school year have now quadrupled as we stress out over our children’s supports, services and physical, emotional and social health. Are our children getting the socialization that’s essential to their development and personhood? My child refuses to wear a mask, what now? I get it. I am a mom, first and foremost. However, there is great possibility in the unknown.
I often say that if you’re giving choices, then you’re on the right path. Your child’s learning pathway is not exclusionary. You are the expert on your child. So if you’re choosing to send your child to school for in-person instruction, great. If you’re opting to have your child learn at home or distance learn, amazing. If you chose a hybrid model this year, fabulous. You know what is best for your learner and lifestyle.
S.A.M.E.’s Blended Learner Centered Academy is what you design it to be. Focusing on interests and strengths, you and your child take an active part in their learning experience. Essentially, the academy is personalized learning at its best. As a member of S.A.M.E., you choose from a variety of a la carte services that include but are not limited to virtual, in-person, one-to-one and peer group opportunities, and community engagement and partnerships. We have professionals, educators, mentors and advisors to ensure your learner and family thrive. At S.A.M.E., our most important partnership is with families; therefore, we offer caregiver support and education. As we move toward meaningful learning, our curriculum focuses on the whole person and practices that support social-emotional health.
The academy is ideal for families looking to compliment or round out their academic pathway. The academy is a great resource for day care providers, programs and providers looking for additional engagement and enrichment for the children they serve.
Just as a flower get its nourishment from its roots, a child’s health, well-being and safety starts with the wellness of their caregivers, support team at home.
We look forward to you joining the S.A.M.E. family this fall and the opportunity to serve our community’s children citizens. And good luck to all of our families, educators, administrators and many professional personnel that are invested in the success of our children.
Christina Van Ditto Warter is the owner of the Soul and Mind Evolution Inclusive Sensory Center in Fingerlakes Mall. For more information about S.A.M.E.’s Blended Learner Centered Academy, or if you’re interested in service partnering, email her at christina@soulandmindevolution.com.
