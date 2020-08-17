Guest column: Reimagining learning in Auburn

What happens when you combine imagination, community, partnership and inclusion? You get opportunity. My name is Christina and I own the Soul and Mind Evolution Inclusive Sensory Center. And this fall we are embarking on a new opportunity for our community as we invite families to participate and partner in our Blended Learner Centered Academy.

In only a few short weeks, change is inevitable for many families, and a vast amount of uncertainties follow. And therein lies stress, as families scramble to find affordable child care, navigate the myriad of challenges that result in working from home and face concerns over assuming the responsibilities as a partner in your child’s education, especially as we navigate new approaches and technologies. Then there is the global health crisis itself and the subsequent yet necessary measures in keeping your family and community safe. If you’re a special needs family, the plethora of concerns that we have with each school year have now quadrupled as we stress out over our children’s supports, services and physical, emotional and social health. Are our children getting the socialization that’s essential to their development and personhood? My child refuses to wear a mask, what now? I get it. I am a mom, first and foremost. However, there is great possibility in the unknown.