(Editor's note: March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day. In their honor, Dr. Linda Townsend wrote the following guest column about a fallen veteran from Cayuga County.)

Staff Sgt. Johnston Dunlop was born on Oct. 19, 1938.

He came to the United States from Scotland. His family immigrated here in 1947. His paternal grandparents lived in Auburn, so the family settled here when Johnson was 8 years old. As soon as he was old enough to do so, Johnston became a naturalized citizen. He was such a proud American! He attended West High School in Auburn, and was a member of the National Honor Society. He participated on the high school swimming team, winning two state championships. He played on the basketball and football teams as well.

At the age of 23, Johnston Dunlop enlisted in the Army and started his career as a soldier.

On March 19, 1967, Dunlop commenced his tour in the Republic of South Vietnam. Serving as a patrol leader with Company E, 50th Infantry, Long-Range Patrol, 9th Infantry Division in the Mekong Delta, he carried out numerous missions against hostile Viet Cong and North Vietnam regular army forces.

There is a letter from Johnston to a young man in Cato, John Bramble. John had picked Johnston’s name from a list of soldiers posted in The Citizen newspaper in November 1967. Mr. Bramble died in 2011.

March 3, 1968

Hi John, I’m really sorry I had to wait until the 3rd of March to thank you for your card and letter.

I know you didn’t wait to send them because I received them just before Christmas. I also received your package about December 15 and if all goes well, I’ll try my best to meet up with you when I come back to Auburn.

You asked about Vietnam and what I thought of the situation. Well, it’s hard to tell sometimes during excitement, but when I get the time to think about why I’m here it comes easy.

You see John, I’m an American and believe in freedom.

I wasn’t born in America but I became a naturalized citizen

I’m from a place called Dumbarton, Scotland and during the years of World War II. If it hadn’t been for Americans to help Britain in her hours of need. I don’t know where I’d be now.

Once again, the United States has been asked to step forth in an hour of need. And, as our great country has done before — we have done again. John, to live in the United States is a great, great privilege and somebody has to pay the past.

I’m glad to be able to pay the past. I’m glad to be able to pay the cost and enjoy the privilege. I hope also, that you never have to be involved in a war like I am but you should you ever be, just remember that two or three years of your life spent in the service isn’t much, considering you will have the rest of your life to live in the United States.

Today in Vietnam we have troops from Australia, New Zealand, Philippine Islands, and the Republic of South Korea and Thailand. I believe these countries recognize the threat and face it as being close to their home. I’ll tell you John it takes 22 hours to fly from Vietnam to California. I hope we think about this as Americans and stop it here.

I know there are lots of demonstrations and they say we do a lot of bad things. But we do a lot of good things too. They seldom show our medics giving inoculations to many of these people saving them from disease and also the food we give them. We Americans do a lot of this and we were doing the same in Korea a short ten or fifteen years ago, and now are allies fighting with me in Vietnam for South Korea. We had the same dissenters then only with less publicity.

Tomorrow I’m on my way again but I know John Bramble and lots of other Americans will be on my side and willing to help me should I ever need it.

Thank you for everything John and Good Luck.

God Bless,

Sergeant Johnston Dunlop

In less than 50 days, Johnston was killed in action directing his unit in repelling an enemy ambush.

On the night Johnston was killed in Vietnam, his family had been together celebrating his sister’s birthday. As Johnson’s family were riding on their way home from Syracuse, they saw a shooting star in the sky. It was the first and only time his family members had seen such a star.

In the book “Bonding of Warriors," author and former long-range reconnaissance patrol Bob Hernandez chronicled the actions that took the life of Johnston Dunlop and another soldier.

In his last long-range patrol, Staff Sgt. Dunlop was killed in action on April 16, 1968, while trying to save 1st Sgt. Joseph Melvin Jones, and as a result of his gallant actions while engaging the enemy he was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for extraordinary heroism in connection with military operations involving conflict with an armed hostile force in the Republic of Vietnam

Staff Sgt. Dunlop distinguished himself by exceptionally valorous actions as a leader of a 10-man long range reconnaissance ambush team operating near Binh Son. He deployed his team along a main Viet Cong supply route and triggered a claymore mine ambush on a heavily armed enemy platoon that was walking down the trail. During the ensuing battle, he fearlessly exposed himself to enemy weapons to deliver a devastating volume of fire that inflicted many casualties on the numerically superior insurgent force.

Seeing a wounded comrade close to the enemy positions, Sgt. Dunlop unhesitatingly ran to the man's aid. During this maneuver, he was struck in the legs by a burst of automatic weapons fire and knocked to the ground. Continuing to fire, he crawled the last 20 meters to his wounded teammate, all the while shouting commands for fire support to his men. Finding his comrade dead, Sgt. Dunlop directed his team to continue its covering fire while he extracted the body.

As he neared safety, Sgt. Dunlop was again struck by enemy fire and mortally wounded. Staff Sgt. Dunlop's extraordinary heroism and devotion to duty, at the cost of his life, was in keeping with the highest traditions of the military service and reflected great credit upon himself, his unit and the U.S. Army.

Prior to his death, Johnston was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Ribbon Combat Infantryman Badge and the Sharpshooter Badge with rifle bar. He was posthumously awarded the Silver Star for gallantry, the Bronze Star Medal, the Oak Leaf Cluster for heroism, the Purple Heart and a Good Conduct Medal.

Johnston’s letter to John Bramble was placed into the congressional record by Congressman Sam Stratton in 1968.

Marian Bramble, John’s mother, wrote to Mrs. Dunlop regarding Johnston’s letter as being, “One of the most beautiful expressions of patriotism that I have ever read. We who never knew him felt a real loss at his death. You, his mother must feel great pride in a gallant American son.”

The 1st Battalion, 50th Infantry, of the U.S. Army Infantry School's 198th Infantry Brigade in Fort Benning, Georgia, honored Staff Sgt. Johnston Dunlop and his ultimate sacrifice for his beloved United States, renaming the Echo Company barracks "Dunlop Barracks" in ceremonies on May 2, 2013.

Johnston lives in the memories of those whose lives and hearts he has touched, and a new generation of soldiers and citizens who are learning his story. If anyone has a story about Johnston or knew Johnston in high school or as a student at Auburn (now Cayuga) Community College, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 704 in Cayuga County is collecting information on Johnston for a project to honor his ultimate sacrifice.

Please send your story, recollections or information to Dr. Linda Townsend, 2 Parker St., Auburn, New York or cayugacounty704@gmail.com.

When The Wall That Heals visits Auburn on Sept. 14-17, any visitor may take the time to honor the more than 3 million Americans who served in Vietnam and to learn about our 29 fallen Cayuga County Vietnam veterans who are a part of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.

How to help To donate to the effort to bring The Wall That Heals to Auburn, make checks payable to "Cayuga County Veterans Memorial Committee" with "The Wall That Heals" in the memo. Donations can be sent to VVA 704, P.O. Box 1484, Auburn, New York 13021.