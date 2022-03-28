Guest column: Seeing exercise as a privilege, not a punishment

Why do you exercise? To "burn off" the three cookies you had after last night's dinner? Or to try and fit into that bikini by spring break? These reasons are very common answers I hear. What I rarely hear is statements like "I exercise to challenge myself physically and mentally," or, "I exercise to celebrate what my body is capable of." If you’re a Gen Xer or millennial, you probably remember growing up in the diet culture era of step aerobics and fat-free crackers in your cupboards. The constant struggle of trying to get your body to be smaller and thinner was a norm, especially for women. "Shred 10 pounds in 10 minutes!" and "Quick fix for flat abs!" were the commercial taglines that screamed through the Sony television in the family room. Food was the enemy and exercise the punishment, or at the very least a way to manipulate your body to blast, burn, melt and tone yourself into a magazine model. The messaging from the fad diet and fitness industry made us believe that exercise was a way to force our bodies into the desired size and shape.

It’s interesting when people ask me why I exercise so much if I am already in shape, as if being in shape is an achievement that doesn’t require constant upkeep. "I work out because I love my body" is always my response. The best way to show your body love is to challenge it, move it, take it on walks, stretch it and physically exert it. Your body is a machine that needs constant maintenance, upkeep and care. Exercise should not feel like punishment or reprimanding to your body, but rather an expression of self-care and gratitude. Sure, exercise is a tool that can be used to change your body if that is your goal, but you can be working toward change and celebrating where you currently are at the same time. The ability to move is such a gift that some will never experience. So instead of seeing exercise as a punishment and a "have to," let’s start looking at exercise as a privilege and a "get to."

To make the shift from seeing exercise as punishment to using exercise to celebrate movement and have fun, we need to explore new language surrounding fitness, exercise and working out. Start by changing your words from "I’m trying to crush a workout every day" to "I am implementing movement into my day." Try not to speak about exercise as another chore on your to-do list, but rather labeling your gym sessions as your alone time or self-care routine on your calendar. Changing our mode of exercise will also help make the shift to seeing fitness as the best part of your routine. Why force yourself to run if you hate it? Do you dread going to HIIT classes, but you go because your best friend goes? Choose movement that you love and feels good for you, and if that changes day to day, that is OK. If you planned a yoga session but would rather do an outdoor bike ride in the sunshine, do it! Yoga will still be there for you tomorrow. Not forcing yourself to do workouts that don’t feel good, or you simply hate, will help you view exercise as a form of freedom in your life — one that you have complete control over.

Exercise is one tool that is used to take care of our bodies and show ourselves attention and adoration. Exercise should never be used as punishment or a vice to force our bodies to become something different. If you have two lungs to breathe with, and clean water to drink, that is all you need to exercise. Your body is its own machine, so you don’t even need a gym membership or any equipment.

Any advertisement that says otherwise is trying to sell you a product, a potion or a gimmick. When we can begin to see exercise as part of our self-care routine, it will become an experience we crave. There is nothing better than looking at your body at the end of the day and giving thanks for everything your body made possible that day. Exercise is insurance for maintaining health and mobility, so our bodies can continue to carry us through our beautiful lives. Fitness is not a chore like mopping and folding laundry, it is a way to give ourselves the best form of self-love.

Mara Casler, of Aurelius, is a certified nutritionist through Cornell University, and holds a bachelor's degree in fitness development and a master's degree in recreation therapy from SUNY Cortland. She is a fitness enthusiast who loves weightlifting, riding her bike along the lake, hiking with her dog Oakley, and helping others become the healthiest version of themselves.

