Guest column: Seeking focus group to help Auburn community

I once saw a news report where a journalist asked a man on the street what he thought the biggest problem in America was. “I don’t know, and I don’t care,” was his answer. Exactly. Many Americans don’t understand the problems in this country — and they don’t care to know.

Education is critical to understanding the local and national issues we face as Americans. Caring is critical to taking the time and effort to seek that knowledge. Once the problems are understood, solutions can be found and worked towards. This is the hope for us all.

If you believe the problem of poverty in this country does not directly affect you, it still affects the country as a whole, and it likely affects many people close to you. It may affect you indirectly through things like taxes, real estate values and growing food and gas prices. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that there are now 50 million Americans living in poverty, including approximately one in five children. America is seeing higher rates of homelessness and hunger, especially in children, than ever before.

As the founder of the nonprofit Catering for the Homeless, my mission is to solve hunger locally and nationally by utilizing the billions of pounds of food going to waste in this country every year. And as the author of a book highlighting dozens of solutions to the many underlying issues that play into homelessness and poverty, I understand both the causes and solutions to problems in this country better than many.

My organization has provided approximately 1.6 million meals throughout the state of New York in the past five years, but I’ve lacked the support to make the original vision of my nonprofit become a reality. Until I have the web development I’ve needed from the beginning, I cannot utilize food waste nationally, and am limited locally to what my own shoulders can bear. So although I’m happy to serve and do good in the community, I’m aware that my organization could be doing a lot more — with more help and more focus.

To understand the needs of this community better, I am seeking like-minded individuals with a passion for helping others, and an interest in learning, to become a part of a local focus group. I want us to identify the needs of this community, which needs are not being satisfied, and ways to meet them. I am continuously seeking to learn and find better ways of doing things, and as such, I’ve already identified a few needs in the area that are not being met.

A little-known fact is that socks are the most frequently requested item by those experiencing homelessness in shelters. Toiletries, such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant and soap, can help those who are at risk of homelessness focus their earnings on rent and utilities, and it can help the homeless to save money so they can focus on finding affordable housing.

Many well-meaning people and organizations in this area are used to doing things in specific ways. Some of them are kind enough to raise clothes and coats during the holidays. This is wonderful and so helpful. Yet the reality is that clothes, food, toiletries, socks and the like are needed every day of the year by those in need. My organization is seeking to fulfill those needs.

Food pantries mainly provide nonperishable food items, but my organization seeks farms to help them to provide more fresh produce. Soup kitchens are being overwhelmed trying to provide for the growing need of community members seeking a hot meal, so I am seeking restaurants and catering companies to get on board with my organization to donate their readymade meals, which I can connect to soup kitchens. This alleviates the burden of time and finding people to cook, as well as the cost of ingredients.

With this focus group, we will identify and help to fulfill the growing needs of the community. Every person has the power to make a difference and be a part of the solution — with every idea shared, every item raised, every hand that serves and every solution that is utilized. Please contact me at cateringforthehomeless@gmail.com, and visit cateringforthehomeless.com to get involved and learn more.

Crystal Wolfe is founder and president of Catering for the Homeless, a nonprofit that works to connect sources of excess food with providers that can deliver it to people in need. For more information, visit cateringforthehomeless.com, email cateringforthehomeless@gmail.com or find the nonprofit on Instagram (@cateringforthehomeless), Twitter (@CFTH_NYC) or Facebook (CFTH.NYC).

