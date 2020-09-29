Guest column: The case for a public charter school in the Cayuga County area

What if ... parents were able to decide for themselves what learning environment is best for their child? No matter where employment took them, what their income was, and what housing was available and in their price range, they still had school choice? Many parents may continue to choose the public option. Some who believe strongly in having faith interwoven into the curriculum would head to a religious school. Some embrace the philosophies of other private options. But what if it was their choice? Parents are the primary educators of their children. In our modern culture, this title may seem odd, since most children are educated by so many other outside influences. Even though these other sources may occupy more time with children, parents still retain the primacy of underscoring what is truly important in life, such as academics, morals and instilling civic duty. Incredibly, for so many parents across the nation, the decision of where to send their child to school is not included. Shouldn’t parents decide, not property lines?
Historically, education in the United States has been split between private schools and the traditional public school. This changed in 1991, when the state of Minnesota passed the first law establishing charter schools in the state. Almost 30 years later, the number of charters in the U.S. has skyrocketed, forcing more competition and faster improvement among existing public and private schools. Too many American students are graduating high school ignorant of the most elementary facts and information normally taken for granted. Sadly, we have young adults entering college in need of remedial math and English. Overall, charter schools have provided a challenge to the status quo and have delivered the results that make it worth expanding this option for parents. They are nonprofit and tuition-free, funded by a per pupil percentage of what the typical public school receives. This emphasizes the mission of public education. Should school taxpayers be funding the education of individual children for the betterment of our communities and our future, or should funding go to the doorstep of the school building in their zip code?
Not only have charter schools been found to have significantly higher levels of growth in math and reading for all students, but minority and low-income students benefit disproportionately more. They are becoming a bigger part of the U.S. education system every year. For millions of American families, they offer a much needed choice, different from the one-size-fits-all public school. Parents are the primary educators of their children. They know their child and should be able to choose what they believe will offer their child a brighter future.
Finger Lakes Classical is a group of parents, grandparents, educators and community members with a dream of offering the very highest standard in education to the community we care for. It hasn’t been easy to get this project moving and will only continue to get harder, but we are up for the challenge of such a worthwhile cause. America’s international test scores serve as evidence of a need to reflect. America is running in place as other high-performing countries start to lap us. The teachers' fault or the system’s fault? The answer is clear to me. Our system is broken. We have many talented, caring and passionate teachers working in a fractured system. Teachers and parents are looking for more. We want exceptional schools for our children. We want teacher-led, content-centered classrooms based on a foundation of cultural literacy. We want choice. Specific subject matter knowledge over a broad range of domains is the key to language comprehension, and as a result, a broad ability to learn new things. It is the cornerstone of competence and adaptability in the modern world — to be able to vote responsibly, to comprehend news articles and to honorably serve on a jury. Access to this knowledge provides a sense of belonging to a wider community and a feeling of solidarity with other civic-minded Americans. The more a person knows, the more a person can learn. School choice allows parents to have more involvement and control over their child’s education, which in turn emphatically impacts academic achievement.
Bringing a public charter school to our community will be an uphill battle, but we are confident of victory. There are few forces stronger than parents determined to get a good education for their child.
Finger Lakes Classical Academy: A parent’s choice. A child’s opportunity.
Maureen Angotti is a member of the board of Finger Lakes Classical Academy, a charter school organizers hope to open in the Cayuga County area in 2022. For more information, visit fingerlakesclassicalacademy.com.
