Guest column: The case for a public charter school in the Cayuga County area

Not only have charter schools been found to have significantly higher levels of growth in math and reading for all students, but minority and low-income students benefit disproportionately more. They are becoming a bigger part of the U.S. education system every year. For millions of American families, they offer a much needed choice, different from the one-size-fits-all public school. Parents are the primary educators of their children. They know their child and should be able to choose what they believe will offer their child a brighter future.

Finger Lakes Classical is a group of parents, grandparents, educators and community members with a dream of offering the very highest standard in education to the community we care for. It hasn’t been easy to get this project moving and will only continue to get harder, but we are up for the challenge of such a worthwhile cause. ​America’s international test scores serve as evidence of a need to reflect. America is running in place as other high-performing countries start to lap us. ​The teachers' fault or the system’s fault? The answer is clear to me. Our system is broken. We have many talented, caring and passionate teachers working in a fractured system. Teachers and parents are looking for more. We want exceptional schools for our children. We want teacher-led, content-centered classrooms based on a foundation of cultural literacy. We want choice. Specific subject matter knowledge over a broad range of domains is the key to language comprehension, and as a result, a broad ability to learn new things. It is the cornerstone of competence and adaptability in the modern world — to be able to vote responsibly, to comprehend news articles and to honorably serve on a jury. Access to this knowledge provides a sense of belonging to a wider community and a feeling of solidarity with other civic-minded Americans. The more a person knows, the more a person can learn. School choice allows parents to have more involvement and control over their child’s education, which in turn emphatically impacts academic achievement.