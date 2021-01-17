Guest column: The history of Auburn's catalog houses

The splendid major historic homes in Auburn of the 19th and early 20th century — from Federal, Greek Revival and Gothic Revival through Italianate, Second Empire, Queen Anne and Colonial Revival styles — are outstanding testaments to the artistic and cultural achievements of the city’s builders, architects and owners. But of equal importance, for the overall “look” of Auburn, is the wealth of attractive modest homes from the 1890s through the 1940s that people continue to live in. Where did the designs for these ﬁne “smaller” homes come from?

One of the most popular routes was to consult a catalog of house-plans published by one of the many mail-order plan companies, and order their plans and speciﬁcations for the preferred dwelling. The ﬁrst mail-order plans for houses seem to be those advertised by Cleaveland, Backus and Backus in their 1856 book of house designs, "Village and Farm Cottages." Other such volumes soon followed. Books of plans were published by Cummings and Miller in 1865; in the 1870s by George Palliser and also E. C. Hussey; and in the 1880s books of house designs by R.W. Shoppell and George F. Barber became popular. By 1898 one of the most proliﬁc companies, the Chicago ﬁrm that became The Radford Architectural Co., was offering great numbers of appealing mail-order house plans. In the early 20th century there was a vast number of such ﬁrms: Standard Homes Co. of Washington, D.C. (beginning about 1921), and Home Builders Catalog Co. of Chicago (beginning in 1926) were two of the most popular and proliﬁc, each publishing hundreds of plans. The designs provided could be for frame, for face brick (on frame construction), solid brick or concrete dwellings. By 1908, there were also companies that provided excellent “small house” designs, which came with the material to build them — eventually all cut and ﬁtted for easy construction. Aladdin Homes began this in 1906, with Sears following in 1918 and Bennett Homes about 1920 — all nationally known ﬁrms.