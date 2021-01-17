Guest column: The history of Auburn's catalog houses

The splendid major historic homes in Auburn of the 19th and early 20th century — from Federal, Greek Revival and Gothic Revival through Italianate, Second Empire, Queen Anne and Colonial Revival styles — are outstanding testaments to the artistic and cultural achievements of the city’s builders, architects and owners. But of equal importance, for the overall “look” of Auburn, is the wealth of attractive modest homes from the 1890s through the 1940s that people continue to live in. Where did the designs for these ﬁne “smaller” homes come from?
In the ﬁrst half of the 20th century, a middle- or upper-middle class family who wanted to have an attractive, well-designed six- or seven-room house built for themselves had a number of choices. Although one’s ﬁrst inclination might be to “consult an architect or builder,” there were in fact a number of options — some quite economical — open to them, thanks to the printed book.
One of the most popular routes was to consult a catalog of house-plans published by one of the many mail-order plan companies, and order their plans and speciﬁcations for the preferred dwelling. The ﬁrst mail-order plans for houses seem to be those advertised by Cleaveland, Backus and Backus in their 1856 book of house designs, "Village and Farm Cottages." Other such volumes soon followed. Books of plans were published by Cummings and Miller in 1865; in the 1870s by George Palliser and also E. C. Hussey; and in the 1880s books of house designs by R.W. Shoppell and George F. Barber became popular. By 1898 one of the most proliﬁc companies, the Chicago ﬁrm that became The Radford Architectural Co., was offering great numbers of appealing mail-order house plans. In the early 20th century there was a vast number of such ﬁrms: Standard Homes Co. of Washington, D.C. (beginning about 1921), and Home Builders Catalog Co. of Chicago (beginning in 1926) were two of the most popular and proliﬁc, each publishing hundreds of plans. The designs provided could be for frame, for face brick (on frame construction), solid brick or concrete dwellings. By 1908, there were also companies that provided excellent “small house” designs, which came with the material to build them — eventually all cut and ﬁtted for easy construction. Aladdin Homes began this in 1906, with Sears following in 1918 and Bennett Homes about 1920 — all nationally known ﬁrms.
Of course, for modest homes, a basic course was the erection of simple vernacular houses. But for houses with some historical and cultural reference, these “catalog houses” were a perfect solution. A Queen Anne-style house that is apparently a Radford design of 1904 can be found at 87 Hamilton Ave. in Auburn. A local builder could order the professionally drawn plans and then alter them to meet current needs; this may be the case here, or the home follows a design that I have not located. But many Radford homes are indeed identical to the mail-order plans — often to the inch. Radford had hundreds of designs, all developed by “architects licensed in the State of Illinois” (the ﬁrst state to have such licensing laws).
All such professionally designed houses have both historical origins for their styles (their iconography), but also cultural meanings (iconology). Reform-based Foursquare houses — simpler, more practical and more compact — were in part a reaction to the 19th century picturesqueness of the Queen Anne, and Radford featured many such designs. An excellent one is at 50 Lake Ave. in Auburn. Of course, the option of using one window rather than a pair, altering the form of the central second-story window here (based probably on what was available at local mill yards!), and the size of the attic dormers — or the size of the porch — suggests that the professional Radford design was modiﬁed to meet local needs. Measurements of the house would conﬁrm how closely it follows the Radford mail-order plans (or the copying of them from the catalog by a local builder — thus a “bootleg” Radford home!)
A beautiful Auburn home that is clearly based on a mail-order plan, from one of the best of these companies, is the brick house at 1 Alden St. It follows in minute detail, with a few alterations, a design sold by the Home Builders Catalog of 1927. Those purchasing such plans were assured not only of sophisticated, well-planned, historically based designs (this one inspired by small English cottages), but often plans with special features, such as using “standard” lengths of lumber, thus saving time cutting and ﬁtting. This design was a popular one: Soon Sears offered its own version (from 1932 to 1937), with enough small design changes to avoid copyright infringement. The frame English cottage at 72 Lake St. could have been based on either model.
Auburn is full of these wonderful homes; others will be featured in subsequent articles.
Architectural historian Dr. Daniel D. Reiff, a retired SUNY Fredonia distinguished service professor emeritus, lives in Auburn. His publication "Houses from Books: Treatises, Pattern Books, and Catalogs in American Architecture, 1738-1950, A History and Guide" (Penn State University Press, 2000), with over 750 illustrations, is available at Auburn’s Seymour Library.