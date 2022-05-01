Guest column: The new era of Scipioville Presbyterian Church

If you look around the sanctuary of Scipioville Presbyterian Church on a Sunday morning and take a walk around, you will notice a number of changes. A camera now resides near the icon at the back of the church. Wiring now runs around the top of our walls. New speakers are installed. A projector now beams images of Zoom attendees on the wall. A projector hangs from the ceiling in our fellowship space. Inputs, microphone relays, sound equipment and other bells and whistles reside in an “audiovisual bridge." A laptop is now a constant presence in the sanctuary and I have a nifty little control box in the pulpit.

Among other things, including the introduction of Zoom during lockdowns, these are the indications of a church that has embraced the 21st century. We have accepted what is often called “the new normal.”

Church attendance nearly doubled during the pandemic lockdown. We were joined by folks from Pennsylvania, Oregon, California, New York City, Syracuse, Florida and other places. On several Sundays, our online attendance has been higher than our in-person attendance. Our leaders and I had many conversations around the idea that we did not want to lose our online participants. We have now committed to the concept of digital inclusion. This kind of inclusion also applies to members of the church who cannot be with us in person for any number of reasons. In fact, recently we moved church online rather than cancel church during an ice storm. Technology has become a tool of both mission and care for our members. Technology and equipment is not simply a costly vanity project, it is a central element of the ministry of this church. The newest wave of updates to technology is a call on us to intentionally reach out into virtual space to spread the Good News of Jesus Christ. We have only begun the work.

It was our intention that the online worship experience will be as close to the in-person experience as possible. Now, online participants can read scripture in worship and interact. The sound and the video images online are significantly better and, with a few more adjustments, music will sound much better. Already, our online community is remarking on how much things have improved.

Among the most moving effects of technology are the visits from moms of LGBTQIA kids and others who cannot find welcoming and affirming churches where they live. They may only come once or once in a while, but they now know that there are churches who welcome and love them. We have also been visited by folks who don’t necessarily identify as religious, but who are open to hearing the message we have to offer them.

From a practical perspective, the newly installed speakers and sound system are also geared toward increasing clarity and volume, without feedback, for those in the congregation who have hearing limitations. Proper speaker placement and sound quality can overcome a significant piece of difficulty following worship because of hearing limitations. The installation of sound and video capabilities in the fellowship space opens up an ability to engage in meaningful presentations and even view movies from time to time. I am already wondering how many people would join me to watch my favorite non-horror film, "Sunset Boulevard." We will also be hosting a presentation as part of the Southern Cayuga Wider Parish’s series on celebrating and sustaining creation. Our online attendees can now join coffee hour, furthering our ability to include them in the life of the church.

As we move forward, new technology and improvements in our audiovisual capacity are important elements to our mission, our outreach, our evangelism, our service to the congregation, our stewardship, our public communication, and our digital footprint in a world of social media. We are not a church that has a geographical community in the way other churches do. Yes, we definitely look toward further interaction with the direct community, but our membership comes from various places within Cayuga County. Our radius of potential impact is pretty big and can basically be defined as countywide. This comes with challenges and with opportunities. We will continue discussing both. Technology is one of our doorways into the larger radius of potential impact.

It is simply amazing that our little country church is now on the forefront of technology and of energy efficiency. We simply refuse to be defined by the arbitrary limitations placed on churches of our size and geography. There is much more work ahead of us, and the journey out of pandemic exile and into the future is only beginning. Our embrace of new technology and upgrades to both our building and our audiovisual offerings is a sign of our resilient determination to move forward. The Spirit moves and our work is to follow.

I thank God that the leadership of this church and our members are ready and willing to go where the Spirit leads.

May God’s peace be with you all!

The Rev. Ben Fitzgerald-Fye is pastor of Scipioville Presbyterian Church in Scipio Center. For more information, contact the church at (315) 364-5110 or scipiovillechurch.org.

