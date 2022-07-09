Guest column: The PERC, a place apart in Auburn

“There is a peace that exists at the mansion that is nothing short of healing. It is home and family and rest. I was able to go back home last year [to Kansas] to start a new job with energy and passion and excitement and a positivity that I could actively pass along to my staff. I was better for my family because my cup had been filled.”

“This is indeed a place created for prayer.”

One family who recently returned to stay commented, “We are home.”

These are a few of the many quotes that have expressed gratitude and sacred discovery at the Presbyterian Event and Retreat Center, which is under the care and direction of First Presbyterian Church. The PERC is housed at the former Case Mansion, completed in 1931 by Ted Case, the developer of sound on film. (You can see the sign posted in front at 108 South St.) Appropriately, the man who invented this technology uttered as the first word, “hello.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony in August 2017 represented a watershed moment from the uses of the previous few years to the vision of a retreat center, as a place apart in the city of Auburn.

Still, don’t let the word “Presbyterian” throw you off. The PERC has had retreatants and attendees to various workshops and, yes, “events,” who hail from many different church traditions — and some with no church tradition at all!

If the lawn between the house and MacDougall Street recently looked like a construction zone, that’s because it was. We have been in the process of many repairs and upgrades. We are working on having the PERC be more eco-friendly, and for it to be an outpost in time of emergency for the community.

Folks are invited to enjoy birds visiting feeders and crunching seeds ... meditating in the prayer garden, adorned with a statue of the Virgin Mary ... gathering for an evening chat around the fire pit ... reading books or playing chess in the library ... having a quiet time in the chapel ... drinking tea in the parlor ... making art with various supplies ... breaking bread in the dining room ... understanding that hospitality truly is a gift of the Spirit.

The PERC has hosted creative arts festivals, worship services, group Bible studies, musical performances, social justice presentations, community seminars, reports by missionaries, family reunions and a variety of other events. (There was also a surprise birthday party here. But don’t say anything — it’s a surprise!) Besides the activities and features already mentioned, that includes emphasizing locally sourced food from neighboring farms, as well as our herbs from the garden. We are welcoming the sun with a gradual increase in solar-powered devices.

Logos Creations is our store filled with books, journals, inspirational art and handmade cards, along with seasonal items.

So, if you are interested in time alone for a retreat — or for a few folks to get away for a day or two, or gathering as family and friends — keep the PERC in mind.

For questions or more information, or to schedule a tour, please contact us at fpcauburn@protonmail.com. For upcoming events, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/firstpresauburn.