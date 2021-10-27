Guest column: The power of the pantry in King Ferry

It seems almost surreal that I will not be available to volunteer at the King Ferry Food Pantry for most of the 2021-2022 school year. However, as I undertake my first semester as an Ohio University undergraduate, I can look back at my eight years of volunteering experience as a platform for future success. The pantry has not only helped me develop into a mature individual, but transformed my way of thinking as well.

I began assisting the pantry during the summer of 2013. I was inspired by the initiatives taken by my older siblings, who had each helped at the organization prior to my involvement. In fact, my brother Thomas (a high school senior at the time) volunteered alongside me throughout my first year at the pantry. Serving as a mentor, he showed me the “ins and outs” of the organization, ensuring I could competently execute tasks and explaining the importance of giving back to the local community. I was awestruck by the level of support provided by individual members of the pantry as I became acclimated to the organization. Even my dumbest questions were answered considerately and in great detail. When I first volunteered, I admittedly felt a bit apprehensive. Fortunately, the organization’s cordial environment quickly quelled any of my concerns. Despite being only 10 years old, I felt that my contributions and input were genuinely respected. Providing such an essential service to the community requires a high level of synergy, and it was immediately apparent to me that the pantry functioned as a united team.

I was first prompted to help out at the pantry because it appeared to be “the right thing to do.” I did not initially understand the organization’s significance, merely perceiving the pantry as a resource for those in need. However, this description does not do justice to the true impact of the organization. Within such a small community, we rely upon one another for support amidst adversity. The pantry’s motto, “neighbors helping neighbors,” accentuates this idea. Financial calamity is oftentimes an unforeseeable development. The pantry offers convenient aid for those in need of uplifting and provides community members with not only necessities, but also the freedom of personal choice. I believe this distinguishes the pantry from other nonprofits with similar objectives, and makes me proud to have devoted my time helping this organization operate. Clients are given the opportunity to make selections based on which items best suit their individual needs, engendering a higher level of satisfaction and ensuring resources are distributed efficiently. The pantry actively brings the neighborhood closer together, fostering a tight-knit community.

While innumerable individuals have supported me throughout my tenure at the pantry, I would consider Executive Director Debbie Patrick to be most conducive to my growth as a conscientious individual. During my first three years as a volunteer, I primarily helped on bimonthly distribution days by carrying out clients' items and subsequently loading them in their vehicles. When I became a seventh-grader, Mrs. Patrick pointed out additional ways I could become involved. For instance, I would unload deliveries, stock shelves, bag produce and take inventory prior to distribution days. A significant turning point materialized the summer before eighth grade, when I helped Patrick transfer the pantry’s location from Our Lady of the Lake Church to the agricultural wing of Southern Cayuga High School. I learned more about how the pantry functioned and began to familiarize myself with the objectives of the organization. While I had previously taken the opportunity to get involved at the pantry, I gained a better understanding as to why my efforts were important. Patrick has been there to support me throughout my tenure at the pantry, always being available to listen to my thoughts and serving as an excellent role model. I hope to use some of the knowledge I acquired at the pantry to continue fighting food insecurity in the future.

I would highly recommend anyone, young or old, to consider volunteering at the pantry if they receive the chance. The organization has a friendly and inviting atmosphere, allowing one to adjust comfortably to their role. The pantry requires an abundance of different skill sets to operate at such a high level, meaning there are many opportunities to contribute for anyone interested in helping out. Even if one cannot assist on distribution days, they may find unloading deliveries or preparing the pantry for distribution to fill their niche. I especially encourage Southern Cayuga students to get involved; volunteering at the pantry fosters both teamwork and individual responsibility. Furthermore, it allows one to connect with the community and support a notable cause. As a personal example, I was not particularly comfortable communicating with new people when I started volunteering at the pantry. As I accumulated more experience, however, I realized this was a great way to “break the ice” and learn more about individual members of my community. Developing a personal connection with clients makes your efforts all the more meaningful. As I continue my studies in college, I am excited to see the next generation of Southern Cayuga students counter food insecurity in the local community.

Ben Stiadle, of King Ferry, is a freshman at Ohio University.

