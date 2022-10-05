Guest column: The problem is in our own backyard

Where is hunger and homelessness in America? It is everywhere. It is in Auburn. It is in Cayuga County. It is in Syracuse. It is in the cities. It is in the towns and the countryside. It is a growing epidemic throughout our nation. It is in other countries and on every continent of the earth. It is right next door, in your own backyard.

What are the faces of homelessness? The faces of homelessness are as complex as you and I. It is black and white. It is male and female. It is young and old. It is veterans, addicts and the mentally ill. But most of all, it is families, 60% of which are children under 6 years of age.

The reasons behind homelessness are as complex as the people involved. The leading causes are domestic violence and poverty, according to the Coalition for the Homeless. Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca has told me that every day in Auburn, at least one family, often several families, experiencing domestic violence are turned away because there are not enough homeless shelters and affordable housing. What happens to all these families who are turned away?

Every child who is abused and experiences homelessness is at least 30% more likely to experience it as an adult. So with 2.5 million to 3 million children in America annually, we are creating generations of abuse, homelessness and poverty, thereby normalizing toxicity in our society,

Every time the opportunity presents itself for another homeless shelter to come into an area — and community boards, politicians and the community itself vote it down, claiming there is no need for it — consider all those families being turned away every single day. The need is great. And the need is growing.

Homelessness is the result of many problems that have been ignored for decades. Reasons include lack of livable wages, lack of affordable housing, lack of education, medical bills, fires and natural disasters. To this day, there are still homeless families in New York City who became homeless when their houses were destroyed during Hurricane Sandy.

Where does the heart of humanity lie? I believe it lies at rock bottom, at the feet of the homeless. And the question that is inside us all that demands an answer is: What will we do about it?

The fact is, throughout many of the towns and cities across America, the food banks are being depleted of their resources with the growing demands of hunger in their communities and due to rising costs of food and gas prices, and the amount of time it takes to receive shipments. The truth is, we need to change with the times.

My organization, Catering for the Homeless, is in a way its own food bank. A food bank or food source — of restaurants, catering companies, farms, grocery stores and businesses. I am asking businesses to look beyond the bottom line of progress and profit, to the fine line of the harm it causes when those profits come at the expense of the people.

I recognize that there is enough food going to waste that no one needs to be going hungry. And I am making the practical steps with every business who is willing to work with me, to connect their food to those who need it through a growing network of food pantries, churches, soup kitchens and homeless shelters in Auburn, New York, NYC, and eventually throughout the nation.

Yes, it is a huge undertaking, but cities are built brick-by-brick. So are ideas. My organization has already grown to almost 160 partners serving over 2 million meals just in the last few years.

Instead of reinventing the wheel, why not just stop wasting the food we already have? There is a solution to hunger. This is it. One food rescue at a time. The solution to homelessness is more complex, but at heart, it is about caring, and the willingness to use your voice, your hands and feet to do something to help build a better future for the next generation.

My book on homelessness, "Our Invisible Neighbors," offers about 30 solutions — proven solutions, legislation from select politicians and my own ideas. The hope is in the solutions. We can solve the problem of hunger and homelessness, but only if we are willing to try. To join my effort to solve hunger in America, please visit cateringforthehomeless.com.

