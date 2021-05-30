Guest column: The story of Billy Claxton, 'Hermit of Owasco Lake'

And marching home he came. Census records indicate that he was a laborer on various farms on the east side of Owasco Lake. In 1870 he was working and living at the Mattoon Farm in Niles near Conklin’s Point. In 1967, my Mom and Dad bought this house and raised five children here. Hence, my connection. A century prior, with the Mattoon brothers James Newton and John Watson, also veterans of the Civil War, Billy helped the family get back on their feet. There was much sadness at the time. Cornelius Wilson Mattoon, the son of Hannah and Morgan and twin of John Watson, had died during the war. He succumbed to "consumption," later known as tuberculosis. Brought back by Benton and Watson, he was buried in the Owasco Rural Cemetery. In addition, the Mattoon home, known as a halfway house, had burned to the ground in 1865. Halfway houses, with a much different meaning than today, were "stopover" establishments located in a family home for food and drink and lodging.

I again seat myself to write you a few lines although with sorrowful feelings. For I have not writing to you since the relentless hand of death has took from us our loved one and we know that it is the hand of the Lord that hath done it, but yet how hard it is to give him up and think that he died away from home and friends but we hope he had good care and trusted in the Lord to & that he has gone to rest. but so it is ever in life for even in its midst we are in death. O how many hearts are draped in mourning for desolation this war has wrought among our people and yet it must be for good. Or God would not permit it. It will be hard when others welcome home their loved ones to know that some of ours can never come. i am alone and it seems quite lone some to, for it looks so different i sometimes think i ant home. o dear what a site of trouble i have seen since you left hear it seems it has been one trouble after another this year and losing our house. The trees they have cut all most all of them down and what they havnt will have to be cut down as they are adieing (dying) o it look desolate. its like the ruins of babylon.