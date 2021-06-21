Guest column: Understanding law enforcement, part one: The duality of truth

In President Biden’s 2021 Peace Officer Memorial Day and Police Week proclamation, he accurately stated, “We must also stop tasking law enforcement with problems that are far beyond their jurisdictions. From providing emergency health care to resolving school discipline issues, our communities rely on the police to perform services that often should be the duty of other institutions. We then accuse the police of failure when responsibility lies with public policy choices they did not make. Supporting our law enforcement officers requires that we invest in underfunded public systems that provide health care, counseling, housing, education, and other social services.”

Unfortunately, these topics are riddled with entrenched positions, usually based on race or class or personal politics, where meaningful and respectful dialogue is the exception and not the norm. In Auburn and Cayuga County, law enforcement and social justice advocates continue to tackle the implications of national issues. However, folks involved in these group discussions and pre-COVID-19 community meetings remain driven and assertively centered on creating a community public safety mindset where there is fair and unbiased law enforcement at the local level to ameliorate and alleviate negative national issues from infesting our community.

All duly sworn and licensed officers understand that they are held to a higher standard and level of scrutiny regarding how they function and carry out their job responsibilities as contrasted with other professions. Society should be more sensitive to the emotional and physical implications officers are subject to and understand the clear majority of law enforcement officers are hard-working, community-focused, responsible and dedicated adherents to the mission and standards of their departments and oath they have sworn to uphold. It is indicative of a polarized society that all too often, the unflattering and inappropriate behavior of the few police miscreants are able to cast the entire profession in a negative modality. While there are intrinsic differences of opinion on interpreting statistics that may indicate unfair policing based on race, there may be the need to separate sanctioned policy and practices from the individual behavior of some officers. And there needs to be a recognition of race-based policing practices that are historically well-documented and tend to influence the thinking of those groups who have carried the brunt of such inappropriate policing behavior.