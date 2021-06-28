Guest column: Understanding law enforcement, part two: The intricacies of moving forward

There are ongoing efforts to remediate what is inherently problematic within the law enforcement profession as to actions pertaining to race, gender, cultural or gender identification. As law enforcement leaders, social justice advocates and allies work to change inappropriate or bias-related policing, it is incumbent on the larger society to refrain from using a broad brushstroke to paint all police as one nefarious self-serving cohort or an insidious, recalcitrant cabal bent on blindly protecting all officers, regardless of unlawful infractions, from accountability under the law.

During the past several years, the media has centered on incidents regarding white officers’ use of deadly force where the victim tends to be Black, and that imagery has captured the thinking of the national citizenry. These painful scenarios are not lost on the policing profession or social justice advocates. While 17th century enslavement, racism and oppression morphed into subsequent generational legally sanctioned and societal acceptance of inappropriate police actions that are unfortunately grounded in race-based control, dehumanization and subjugation, there remains an ongoing dilemma. Do historical (and “contemporary”) sins of the past indelibly mark current policing in its totality? Undeniably, there are more officers who have built careers with respect for citizens and the tenets of their profession. However, the “bad seeds” tend to cast an overarching aura of bad policing on the entirety of officers when that mantle of inappropriate and often deadly behavior is not warranted by most of those honorable members of the profession. Social activists and society in general must grapple with this dilemma that is becoming more complex and problematic with every reported national incident.