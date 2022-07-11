Guest column: United Way of Cayuga County announces 2022-23 member agencies, launches grant

In 2021, more than 60% of Cayuga County residents utilized a United Way-funded program or service. Starting this month, your 2022-23 United Way member agencies will begin receiving $479,470 to support 30 programs and services — an increase of $80,600 over last year thanks to the continued generosity of our community.

You may wonder: How does your United Way reach this point? United Way works to understand the greatest challenges of our community, and allocates monetary gifts from local donors to Cayuga County nonprofits that deliver programs that tackle these challenges head on.

Your United Way of Cayuga County supports what we call the four pillars — components of everyday life that are the foundation to overall well-being: health, education, safety net and financial stability. Every fall, your United Way of Cayuga County hosts its annual campaign, the largest fundraising effort in our community. The funds raised during each campaign are then invested into Cayuga County nonprofits that dedicate themselves to advancing these four pillars. That means your United Way is fortunate enough to support elder and handicap transport services, essential child care, mental wellness and overall wellness services, counseling services for substance misuse, assault victim counseling, recreational education programs and after-school programs — just to name a few.

In early December, United Way announces a call for applications to past member agencies and nonprofits who have reached out to apply for program, service or project funding. All year long, United Way recruits community members, professionals and community leaders who live or work in Cayuga County to serve as volunteers on what we call fund review panels. These panel volunteers come together in four to five groups, each focusing on a specific pillar, to review the received funding applications.

These volunteers spend hours receiving training, reviewing applications, analyzing financial information and meeting with agency staff. At the end of the process, the volunteers decide which programs receive funding and present their recommendations to the Funds Distribution and Agency Relations Committee, who will adjust if needed before presenting to your United Way of Cayuga County Board of Directors, who review recommendations and vote on the new slate of funded member agencies.

"The fund distribution process goes above and beyond the review of local programs. In fact, this process ensures that your donated dollars are supporting the most impactful programs that serve our community," said Renee Jensen, United Way of Cayuga County Board of Directors vice president and co-chair of the distribution committee.

Please join us in welcoming our 2022-23 member agencies:

• ARISE

• American Red Cross, central New York region

• Auburn Public Theater

• Auburn Rescue Mission

• AURORA of CNY

• Booker T. Washington Community Center

• Camp Caspar Gregory

• Catholic Charities of the Finger Lakes

• Cayuga Community Health Network

• Cayuga Counseling Services

• Chapel House

• Confidential Help for Alcohol and Drugs

• E. John Gavras Center

• Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways

• Literacy Volunteers of Cayuga County

• Longhouse Council, Boy Scouts of America

• Perform 4 Purpose

• The Salvation Army

• Transportation Project for Cayuga County

• YMCA-WEIU

• Mozaic

• Westminster Manor

To learn more about our partners and the programs we support, visit the partner page on our website at unitedwayofcayugacounty.org/partners.

In addition to our annual funding cycle, over the past year, your United Way has been developing a rolling mini-grant program for opportunities that arise throughout the year for Cayuga County nonprofits: unexpected needs, professional development, programming expansion or adaptations, etc. We are pleased to announce the July launch of the United Way of Cayuga County Community Building Mini-Grant. The ability to offer this one-time support to community change nonprofits is thanks to the immense generosity of this community and the success of the 2021-22 campaign, led by co-chairs Nucor Steel of Auburn.

Community Building Mini-Grants must directly address areas of children and youth achieving their potential through education and healthy family lives, help families and individuals become financially stable and self-sufficient, improve physical and mental wellness of people of all ages, or provide a direct, safety net resource or basic need.

Cayuga County nonprofits, and nonprofits who serve Cayuga County residents, may apply directly on our website during this rolling grant cycle of July 1 through March 31 at unitedwayofcayugacounty.org/community-building-mini-grant.

The United Way of Cayuga County works with local companies, area governments, area nonprofits and an exceptional group of volunteers to collectively address and seek solutions to some of the area’s most complex challenges. All 100% of your annual gift stays in Cayuga County — donations are invested in programs that support health, education, basic safety net needs and financial stability for all.